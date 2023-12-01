One dead in Sandy shooting by US Marshals taskforce
Dec 1, 2023, 4:10 PM | Updated: 5:02 pm
(Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)
SANDY — A person was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal’s task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department, a U.S. Marshal’s task force was responding to the senior community to arrest a wanted fugitive there. However, shortly after 1 p.m. the suspect was shot and killed.
Moffitt said he did not have information on whether the suspect was a resident of the senior community or if they were just at the senior community at that time.
Moffitt did not say if the suspect had a weapon.
The identity of the suspect has not been released.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.