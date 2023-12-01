One dead in Sandy shooting by US Marshals taskforce

SANDY — A person was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal’s task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department, a U.S. Marshal’s task force was responding to the senior community to arrest a wanted fugitive there. However, shortly after 1 p.m. the suspect was shot and killed.

Moffitt said he did not have information on whether the suspect was a resident of the senior community or if they were just at the senior community at that time.

Moffitt did not say if the suspect had a weapon.

The identity of the suspect has not been released.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as information becomes available.