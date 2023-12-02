Salt Lake police report dramatic fall in car thefts and car burglaries

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a press release Friday highlighting statistics that indicate a significant reduction in stolen cars and car break-ins.

The press release credited the department’s Auto Theft and Property Crimes detective units and its “stratified policing model” for the encouraging numbers.

According to Mike Brown, the chief of police, Salt Lake had experienced a 29% reduction in car theft and car break-ins as of November 26, compared with the previous year.

The press release noted that Salt Lake City was affected by a nationwide surge in car theft that started in 2020, but that improved policing strategies and greater cooperation with the district attorney’s office had been effective in combating this crime.

According to department statistics, Salt Lake had experienced 450 fewer car thefts and 1,200 fewer car break-ins in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The press release also noted that citywide, violent crime was down 11%, property crime 14%, and overall crime 13%, according to year-to-date statistics.