On the Site:
STOP FOR STUDENTS
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Salt Lake police report dramatic fall in car thefts and car burglaries

Dec 1, 2023, 5:34 PM

Salt Lake City Police patrol car (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Salt Lake City Police patrol car (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)

(Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)

Luke Seaver's Profile Picture

BY LUKE SEAVER


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a press release Friday highlighting statistics that indicate a significant reduction in stolen cars and car break-ins.

The press release credited the department’s Auto Theft and Property Crimes detective units and its “stratified policing model” for the encouraging numbers.

According to Mike Brown, the chief of police, Salt Lake had experienced a 29% reduction in car theft and car break-ins as of November 26, compared with the previous year.

The press release noted that Salt Lake City was affected by a nationwide surge in car theft that started in 2020, but that improved policing strategies and greater cooperation with the district attorney’s office had been effective in combating this crime.

According to department statistics, Salt Lake had experienced 450 fewer car thefts and 1,200 fewer car break-ins in 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.

The press release also noted that citywide, violent crime was down 11%, property crime 14%, and overall crime 13%, according to year-to-date statistics.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Beaver Mountain welcomes storm as it prepares for winter season

At Beaver Mountain, workers and preseason skiers and snowboarders are anticipating heavy snowfall this weekend.

36 minutes ago

Repair shop security camera footage (KSL TV)...

Garna Mejia

Beloved family car stolen in Cottonwood Heights

A family in Cottonwood Heights is offering a $250 reward for the recovery of their stolen 1995 Acura Integra.

1 hour ago

Jordan Thorpe scrapes snow off his windshield after the first snow of the season in the valley in S...

Emma Benson

Winter driving tips to stay safe on the roads

Last weekend's Thanksgiving storm caused more than 100 crashes throughout the state, so officials are urging drivers to be extremely cautious in these conditions.

1 hour ago

The Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, Utah Jan. 2001. (Deseret News/Ravell Call)...

Lindsay Aerts

Peak’s Ice Arena in Provo to get Olympic upgrades

With the Olympics of 2034 focused largely in Salt Lake, the venues outside of the downtown will also need some attention.

2 hours ago

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill on Friday released additional details about two justifi...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Additional details on 2 Utah officer-involved shootings released

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill reaffirmed Friday that officers involved in two unrelated shootings were legally justified in using deadly force, and also provided more details about each investigation.

3 hours ago

The scene at Silver Pines Senior Community in Sandy (Megan Nielsen, Deseret News)...

Eliza Pace

One dead in Sandy shooting by US Marshals taskforce

A person was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshal's task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Salt Lake police report dramatic fall in car thefts and car burglaries