Lauri Markkanen To Miss Another Week With Hamstring Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz announced that All-Star Lauri Markkanen will miss at least another week with a left hamstring injury.

Markkanen was initially diagnosed with the injury on Saturday, November 24, and has missed the Jazz’s last four games.

The Jazz will have a lighter schedule over the next week before Markkanen is re-evaluated again.

Per the @utahjazz: Lauri Markkanen (left hamstring strain) continues to make progress and will be reevaluated next week. — Ben Anderson (@BensHoops) December 2, 2023

Due to the inaugural In-Season Tournament, the Jazz will have only three games over the next seven days beginning with Saturday’s contest against the Portland Trail Blazers in Salt Lake City.

The team will then travel to face the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, before returning home to host the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night on ESPN.

The Jazz are 2-2 in the four games Markkanen has missed with the injury. They swept the New Orleans Pelicans in back-to-back home games before suffering consecutive losses against the Memphis Grizzlies and Minnesota Timberwolves on the road.

Markkanen was off to another strong start with the Jazz averaging 23.7 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 1.1 assists. The Finnish forward is shooting 48 percent from the floor and 38 percent from three in his 15 appearances this season.

Despite Markkanen’s strong play the Jazz are just 6-13 on the season, and sit in 13th place in the Western Conference.

