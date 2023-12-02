On the Site:
CRIME

Beloved family car stolen in Cottonwood Heights

Dec 1, 2023, 7:06 PM

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A family in Cottonwood Heights is offering a $250 reward for the recovery of their stolen 1995 Acura Integra.

Matt and Kristi Hanson said their beloved red car was stolen from an auto repair shop located at 1638 East 3970 South in Millcreek in the early hours of November 29, 2023.

“It’s part of our family, part of our love story,” said Kristi Hanson.

The couple have owned the car since 1999. It was the Hanson’s first big purchase shortly after getting married.

The car on a family road trip, 2004 (Courtesy of the Hanson family)

“You know how certain songs remind you of certain things? This car reminds us of … bringing our baby home from the hospital,” said Hanson. “You remember putting [the baby] in the back seat thinking, ‘Here we go, this is crazy.’”

Two years ago, the couple said their journey with the car came full circle when they started restoring it for their oldest son, whom they had brought home from the hospital in the car so many years before. In total, they estimate spending $18,000 in repairs and accessories.

“We decided we would give it to him for his 18th birthday and he was so excited because he could have this project to work on and keep,” said Matt Hanson.

“[Our son] agreed to a monthly payment for this project too so he’s been paying us, he’s invested,” said Kristi Hanson.

The car restored, 2023 (Courtesy of the Hanson family)

However, on Wednesday morning, the couple received a call from their mechanic alerting them the car was missing. They soon recovered security footage showing the car being taken by two suspects overnight. One of the suspects appears to be wearing a light-colored hoodie with white lettering.

The couple has filed a police report with the Unified Police Department and is offering a reward for information that leads them to their car. Anyone with information can call the Unified Police Department at 801-840-4000.

Securita camera footage (KSL TV)

The car’s license plate is 435 KYA. Identifying marks include a sticker with white letters on the passenger window of the driver’s side. There is also a scratch on the front bumper.

The Hansons said this is the second car they’ve had stolen. In May 2022, the couple said their Jeep was stolen from a different mechanic shop.

“The jeep was totaled. It was rolled in a high speed chase with the police the night it was stolen,” said Matt Hanson.

But this time, they’re hoping for a different ending, perhaps even in time for Christmas.

“It would be the best Christmas miracle. I am hoping that I wake up, that I get a call [to say] ‘we found your car,’” Hanson said.

