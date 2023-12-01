BYU Women’s Soccer Eliminated By Stanford In NCAA College Cup

BYU women’s soccer didn’t have another miracle on Friday night in the National Semifinals against Stanford.

One week ago, BYU roared back from a 3-0 deficit against North Carolina to pull off a miracle 4-3 comeback win. That wasn’t to be against the Cardinal.

BYU Women’s Soccer falls to Stanford, 2-0

No. 2-seed Stanford defeated No. 1 BYU 2-0 in Cary, North Carolina. BYU’s season comes to a close at 20-3-3.

In the first minute of the game, Stanford’s Allie Montoya got the Cardinal on the board from an assist by Stanford star Jasmine Aikey.

Three minutes later, BYU found themselves down 2-0 after Stanford’s Maya Doms booted through another goal.

Offsides call in the 42nd minute

BYU continued to battle with nine shots. For a second, they appeared to have their breakthrough in the 42nd minute on a goal from Ellie Walbruch. NCAA officials ruled the goal an offsides. Television replays suggested it wasn’t an offside, but BYU had to play on.

That ultimately became the final gasp for BYU. The Cougars had 11 shots in the second half, but the undefeated Cardinal didn’t give up any goals to the high-powered BYU attack.

Walbruch was given a yellow card in the 75th minute, highlighting the frustration that BYU was experiencing in the match.

Stanford will play in the National Championship

Stanford advances and will take on Florida State for the National Championship on Monday night.

It’s a missed opportunity for a BYU team loaded with senior leadership. Head coach Jennifer Rockwood will now focus on the offseason and retooling her program in year two in the Big 12 Conference.

