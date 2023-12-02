On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Suspect dead in Sandy shooting involving US Marshals Service

Dec 1, 2023, 10:25 PM

Lauren Steinbrecher's Profile Picture

BY LAUREN STEINBRECHER


KSLTV.com

SANDY — A person was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt of the Sandy Police Department, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force team (VFAST) was responding at the senior apartment complex to arrest a wanted fugitive there. However, shortly after 1:00 p.m., an officer or officers shot and killed the person they were looking for.

“While trying to effect that arrest, some sequence of events took place. I don’t know what they were, but it did result in an officer-involved shooting, which did leave one male adult deceased,” Sgt. Moffitt said.

Moffitt said he did not have information on whether the suspect was a resident of the senior community or if the wanted fugitive was just at the senior community at that time.

Moffitt could not say if the suspect had a weapon, and wasn’t able to release any other details about what transpired before the shooting.

The officer-involved critical incident protocol has been invoked, Sgt. Moffitt said, and West Valley City Police is conducting the investigation.

Moffitt believes this was an isolated incident at the senior complex.

“It’s a quiet community,” he said. “Sandy Police responds here from time to time, but never for anything like this. This is definitely out of the norm.”

The identity of the man killed has not been released.

KSL TV’s Eliza Pace contributed to this report. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Julianna Preece goes through the mountain of medical documents she's acquired for her health condit...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Herriman couple is suing CVS, says 5x Covid vaccine dose mistake caused health problems

A couple is suing a Utah CVS vaccination clinic, saying a nurse’s mistake led to the wife receiving five times the normal COVID-19 vaccine dose and caused serious health issues she’s still dealing with today.

3 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

Beaver Mountain welcomes storm as it prepares for winter season

At Beaver Mountain, workers and preseason skiers and snowboarders are anticipating heavy snowfall this weekend.

5 hours ago

Repair shop security camera footage (KSL TV)...

Garna Mejia

Beloved family car stolen in Cottonwood Heights

A family in Cottonwood Heights is offering a $250 reward for the recovery of their stolen 1995 Acura Integra.

5 hours ago

Jordan Thorpe scrapes snow off his windshield after the first snow of the season in the valley in S...

Emma Benson

Winter driving tips to stay safe on the roads

Last weekend's Thanksgiving storm caused more than 100 crashes throughout the state, so officials are urging drivers to be extremely cautious in these conditions.

5 hours ago

The Peaks Ice Arena in Provo, Utah Jan. 2001. (Deseret News/Ravell Call)...

Lindsay Aerts

Peak’s Ice Arena in Provo to get Olympic upgrades

With the Olympics of 2034 focused largely in Salt Lake, the venues outside of the downtown will also need some attention.

6 hours ago

Salt Lake City Police patrol car (Salt Lake City Police Department, file photo)...

Luke Seaver

Salt Lake police report dramatic fall in car thefts and car burglaries

The Salt Lake City Police Department issued a press release Friday highlighting statistics that indicate a significant reduction in stolen cars and car break-ins.

7 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Suspect dead in Sandy shooting involving US Marshals Service