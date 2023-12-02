Suspect dead in Sandy shooting involving US Marshals Service

SANDY — A person was shot and killed by a U.S. Marshals task force at Silver Pines Senior Community Friday afternoon.

According to Sgt. Greg Moffitt of the Sandy Police Department, the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Strike Force team (VFAST) was responding at the senior apartment complex to arrest a wanted fugitive there. However, shortly after 1:00 p.m., an officer or officers shot and killed the person they were looking for.

“While trying to effect that arrest, some sequence of events took place. I don’t know what they were, but it did result in an officer-involved shooting, which did leave one male adult deceased,” Sgt. Moffitt said.

Moffitt said he did not have information on whether the suspect was a resident of the senior community or if the wanted fugitive was just at the senior community at that time.

Moffitt could not say if the suspect had a weapon, and wasn’t able to release any other details about what transpired before the shooting.

The officer-involved critical incident protocol has been invoked, Sgt. Moffitt said, and West Valley City Police is conducting the investigation.

Moffitt believes this was an isolated incident at the senior complex.

“It’s a quiet community,” he said. “Sandy Police responds here from time to time, but never for anything like this. This is definitely out of the norm.”

The identity of the man killed has not been released.

KSL TV’s Eliza Pace contributed to this report.