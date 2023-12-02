On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Man accused of stabbing roommate, lighting room on fire

Dec 2, 2023, 9:08 AM | Updated: 9:08 am

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man who police say stabbed his roommate and then tried to light a room on fire has been taken into custody.

About 1:20 a.m. Saturday, Salt Lake City police responded to a 911 call in the area of 1000 East and 400 South.

“Officers learned the suspect, a 22-year-old man, stabbed his roommate. The motive remains under investigation. After being stabbed, the 23-year-old victim hid inside a lower portion of the residence. The suspect is accused of following the victim, pouring an accelerant on the floor and starting a fire,” police said Saturday in a prepared statement.

Damage to the residence is minimal, according to police.

The victim was taken to a local hospital with “serious” but non-life threatening injuries, according to police. Officers did not say whether the victim was a man or woman.

The suspect was also taken to a local hospital to be treated for undisclosed fire-related injuries. The man, whose name was also not immediately released, will be booked into the Salt Lake County Jail following his discharge from the hospital.

While en route to the hospital, one of the ambulances was involved in a minor crash due to the weather, according to police. No additional injuries were reported.

