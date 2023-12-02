Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The Jazz will be shorthanded in the frontcourt against the Trail Blazers on Saturday night leading to the activation of Hendricks from the Salt Lake City Stars.

Hendricks hasn’t taken the floor for the Jazz since the season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings when he played two minutes, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound.

Taylor Hendricks Available For Jazz

The Jazz will be without forwards Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) against Portland, as well as Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons) in the backcourt.

Markkanen has missed the last four games with his hamstring injury for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Lauri Markkanen will miss at least the next week with his left hamstring injury according to the @utahjazz. #TakeNote https://t.co/ZhKfvNXNKz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 2, 2023

Olynyk was listed as questionable as of Friday but was ruled out after shootaround on Saturday.

Hendricks has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in the G League.

Trail Blazers Coming Off Best Stretch Of Season

The Trail Blazers travel to Utah having won three of their last four games, including a win over the Jazz in Portland on November 22.

Portland has won back-to-back games for the first since November 1-3, earning impressive victories over the Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers, coinciding with the return of third-overall pick Scoot Henderson.

The Trail Blazers are 5-4 with the rookie in the lineup this season, and 1-8 in games he’s missed.

Despite their success with him in the rotation, Henderson has been underwhelming statistically for Portland. The guard is averaging 8.3 points and 4.3 assists per game while shooting just 33 percent from the floor and 19 percent from three.

How To Watch Jazz And Trail Blazers

The Jazz will face the Trail Blazers on Saturday at 7:30 pm MST in Salt Lake City. The game will be televised on KJZZ, streamed on Jazz+, and can be heard on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone .



