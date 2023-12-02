On the Site:
Utah’s Hogle Zoo announces death of female red panda, Priya

Dec 2, 2023, 2:36 PM

Utah's Hogle Zoo announced Saturday the death of its female red panda, Priya, 5, who died on Tuesda...

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s Hogle Zoo announced Saturday the death of its female red panda, Priya, 5, who died on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

The zoo says Priya’s condition had become critical in the days leading up to her death. Zoo staff placed her under veterinary advisement.

With the assistance of Advanced Veterinary Care, the staff at Hogle Zoo provided Priya with 24 hours of intensive care.

Priya arrived at Utah’s Hogle Zoo in 2022 from the Pueblo Zoo on a breeding recommendation from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Red Panda Species Survival Plan.

According to the zoo, Priya gave birth to the zoo’s first red panda cub, on June 23, 2023. Additionally, the zoo says the cub, named Dorji is doing well. The zoo also says he is completely weaned and can often be seen eating biscuits and bamboo.

 

