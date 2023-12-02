On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

North Korea says any US interference with its ‘space assets’ will be deemed ‘declaration of war’

Dec 2, 2023, 3:17 PM

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparatio...

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparation Committee, in a picture released by the Korean Central News Agency on Nov. 24. (KCNA, Reuters, file)

(KCNA, Reuters, file)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY AKANKSHA SHARMA, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — North Korea has warned any potential interference or attack on its “space assets” by the United States will be “deemed a declaration of war,” the state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

“The US Space Force’s deplorable hostility toward the DPRK’s reconnaissance satellite can never be overlooked as it is just a challenge to the sovereignty of the DPRK, and more exactly, a declaration of war against it,” the country’s defense ministry said in a statement reported by KCNA.

DPRK stands for Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.

The warning came less than two weeks after Pyongyang said it had put its first spy satellite into space, in a move which analysts predicted could enable the country to more accurately target opponents’ forces, if the spacecraft works.

Neither South Korea, the United States nor Japan, all of which are experiencing increasing military tensions with North Korea, could confirm “Malligyong-1,” had made it into orbit.

Just days after the North Korean launch, the South sent its own first spy satellite into orbit with the help of space company SpaceX.

The KCNA report claimed that Pyongyang’s warning followed an alleged comment from a US Space Command official who “spouted rubbish hinting at a military attack on the DPRK’s reconnaissance satellite.”

KCNA said that the unnamed American official allegedly claimed the US “can decrease the enemy country’s outer space operation capabilities” by employing “diverse reversible and irreversible methods.”

It’s unclear who that US official may be.

CNN has not been able to find or verify any such comment made by any US official recently.

Pyongyang says its satellite is for reconnaissance and “is not regarded as a space weapon by international law for its technical features aimed at observation.”

Helping North Korea’s military capabilities

However, analysts claim the spacecraft is meant for spying and increasing North Korea’s military capabilities.

In response to the Nov. 21 launch, the US Department of Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) on Thursday sanctioned eight foreign-based DPRK agents “that facilitate sanctions evasion, including revenue generation and missile-related technology procurement that support the DPRK’s weapons of mass destruction (WMD) programs.”

It also sanctioned what it called a cyber espionage group called Kimsuky for “gathering intelligence to support the DPRK’s strategic objectives,” according to a statement on the Treasury Department’s website.

The November launch was condemned by North Korea’s neighbors Japan and South Korea, with Seoul calling it a “clear violation” of a UN Security Council resolution that prohibits North Korea from using ballistic missile technology.

However, Pyongyang warned that if its reconnaissance satellite is regarded as a “military threat” that “must be gotten rid of” then it should also destroy “countless spy satellites of the US flying above the Korean peninsula region every day, exclusively tasked with monitoring the major strategic spots of the DPRK.”

It also called the US “chief culprit of evils” for allegedly turning space “into a theater of war.”

Pyongyang’s move has led the South Korean government to partially suspend an agreement it had with North Korea that limited the South’s reconnaissance and surveillance activities along the demilitarized zone (DMZ) that separates the two countries.

North Korea subsequently vowed to deploy new military hardware along the military demarcation line.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal...

Andrew Millman and Alexandra Ross, CNN

Speaker Johnson says he believes GOP has the votes for Biden impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

56 minutes ago

Israeli troops gather with their military vehicles on the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30...

 Alex Marquardt, MJ Lee, Arlette Saenz, Michael Callahan and Christian Edwards, CNN

Truce could be renewed if Hamas provides list of hostages for release, sources say

Israel and Hamas continued to negotiate through mediators Friday over the potential release of hostages from Gaza.

1 day ago

The logo of the social media platform TikTok is displayed on a mobile phone in Hanoi on October 6. ...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Judge dismisses Indiana state’s lawsuit against TikTok over child safety concerns

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Indiana against TikTok.

2 days ago

Fingerprint samples...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Rock climbers found her body buried in rural Nevada over 26 years ago. Authorities just revealed her identity

Over 26 years after a woman’s body was discovered buried beneath a pile of rocks in rural Nevada, authorities have announced her identity.

2 days ago

Officials in Nevada's Clark County released this image, and two others, that they say show an appro...

Jason Hanna and Sara Smart

Officials hoping to identify man found dead in Lake Mead barrel release simulated images of his face

More than a year after human remains were found in a barrel in the receding waters of Lake Mead, Nevada authorities on Wednesday released images they say are an approximation of the dead man’s face, hoping the images will spur the public to help investigators identify the person.

2 days ago

IN SPACE - In this handout provided by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Earth as ...

Ashley Strickland, CNN

Astronomers discover nearby six-planet solar system with ‘pristine configuration’

Astronomers have used two different exoplanet-detecting satellites to solve a cosmic mystery and reveal a rare family of six planets located about 100 light-years from Earth. The discovery could help scientists unlock the secrets of planet formation.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

North Korea says any US interference with its ‘space assets’ will be deemed ‘declaration of war’