Utah CB Zemaiah Vaughn Posts Highlights Video After Announcing 2024 Return

SALT LAKE CITY – It’s been a week since Utah cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn made his intention to return to the Utes in 2024 know, but now he’s sharing some of his highlights on social media.

Vaughn initially let fans know he planned to come back on Talkin’ Utes last weekend.

The quarterback turned cornerback has caught the NFL’s eye this season with his size and smart play, but Vaughn noted last week he feels he still has a few things to work on before making the jump to the Pros.

Vaughn will be joined in 2024 so far by Utah quarterback Cam Rising and linebacker Levani Damuni. There are several other players who will be making announcements one way or the other for the Utes in the coming days and weeks.

More About Utah Cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn

Vaughn was one of the more popular players NFL Scouts asked KSL Sports about throughout the 2023 season and for good reason.

The junior out of Beaumont, Texas has been with the Utes since 2020 and originally joined the team as a walk-on.

It didn’t take long for Vaughn to “show something” recording his first interception against Washington in 2020, returning it 73-yards- just months after finishing up his high school career as a first-team all-district QB.

Vaughn was really put to the test for Utah in 2021 playing in all 13 games with four starts. Vaughn had career nights at the time against Oregon in Salt Lake City and Stanford.

Vaughn’s role continued to grow for Utah in 2022 playing in all 14 games with seven starts and was a particularly key piece in the Utes’ last six games of that season.

In 2023 Vaughn has started all 12 games the Utes have played in thus far and leads the cornerback room in tackles with 45. The Texas native got an interception against Baylor in front of friends and family to help the Utes to a win early in the season and has kept the big plays coming since.

Vaughn and his returning teammates have a big opportunity ahead of them in 2024 joining the Big 12 Conference with an expanding 12-team College Football Playoff.

