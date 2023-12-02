Top Plays Of November From Jazz Rookie Guard Keyonte George

SALT LAKE CITY – In his first month as a starter, rookie Keyonte George had his fair share of highlights for the Utah Jazz.

George was a bright spot for the Jazz who finished the month of November with a 5-10 record.

In one of his last games as a bench player, George threw down an alley-oop slam off a pass from Kris Dunn.

George got his first start on November 8 and immediately showed that he belonged.

He posted 7 points and 9 assists on his 20th birthday in his first game as a starter.

In Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz’s first-ever In-Season Tournament game, the highlights came in bunches.

George found John Collins on an alley-oop play that is debatably Utah’s best highlight from November.

George put up the second most assists of any Jazz player through their first three starts in franchise history. He trailed John Stockton’s mark of 29 by just two.

His playmaking made up for the shooting struggles early on. As George got more time under his belt, the scoring started to come along.

KEYONTE

KEYNOTE

TKEYNOTE

TKENOTE

TAKENOTE pic.twitter.com/3bt55I8eHo — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 18, 2023

Although he made most of his money with dimes and shots from deep, George showed off his athleticism with some high-flying dunks in November.

George ran the break and forced Kevin Durant to make a business decision as he rocked the rim.

Some stadiums in the NBA, like Madison Square Garden, have so much history that playing in them can bring some extra nerves.

The rookie showed that he’s ready for the brightest lights as the Jazz faced the Lakers in Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center.

Just before Thanksgiving, George gave Jazz fans a reason to be thankful as he laced three three-pointers and scored 16 points.

Lauri Markkanen would miss the rest of the month with a hamstring injury which created a need for more offense.

George stepped up in Markkanen’s absence in the final week leading up to December.

RELATED: Keyonte George Steps Up In Lauri Markkanen’s Absence

🧘 namaste right here 🧘 pic.twitter.com/Yeseq9sOBi — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) November 26, 2023

George had the best game of his young career against the Pelicans on November 27.

He posted 19 points and threw down this nasty poster dunk.

RELATED: Jazz Notes Grades – Young Guys Shine As Jazz Win Two Straight

Despite having a rough shooting night, George stayed aggressive against Minnesota to close out the month.

“This is not a rookie move” You’re right about that, @BigTBailey ‼️ pic.twitter.com/44V0BYmbFz — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 1, 2023

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.