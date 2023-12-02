On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Top Plays Of November From Jazz Rookie Guard Keyonte George

Dec 2, 2023, 4:55 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – In his first month as a starter, rookie Keyonte George had his fair share of highlights for the Utah Jazz.

George was a bright spot for the Jazz who finished the month of November with a 5-10 record.

In one of his last games as a bench player, George threw down an alley-oop slam off a pass from Kris Dunn.

George got his first start on November 8 and immediately showed that he belonged.

He posted 7 points and 9 assists on his 20th birthday in his first game as a starter.

In Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz’s first-ever In-Season Tournament game, the highlights came in bunches.

George found John Collins on an alley-oop play that is debatably Utah’s best highlight from November.

George put up the second most assists of any Jazz player through their first three starts in franchise history. He trailed John Stockton’s mark of 29 by just two.

His playmaking made up for the shooting struggles early on. As George got more time under his belt, the scoring started to come along.

Although he made most of his money with dimes and shots from deep, George showed off his athleticism with some high-flying dunks in November.

George ran the break and forced Kevin Durant to make a business decision as he rocked the rim.

Some stadiums in the NBA, like Madison Square Garden, have so much history that playing in them can bring some extra nerves.

The rookie showed that he’s ready for the brightest lights as the Jazz faced the Lakers in Crypto.com Arena, formerly known as the Staples Center.

Just before Thanksgiving, George gave Jazz fans a reason to be thankful as he laced three three-pointers and scored 16 points.

Lauri Markkanen would miss the rest of the month with a hamstring injury which created a need for more offense.

George stepped up in Markkanen’s absence in the final week leading up to December.

RELATED: Keyonte George Steps Up In Lauri Markkanen’s Absence

George had the best game of his young career against the Pelicans on November 27.

He posted 19 points and threw down this nasty poster dunk.

RELATED: Jazz Notes Grades – Young Guys Shine As Jazz Win Two Straight

@kslsportscom Cooking with Keyonte #utahjazz #nba #basketball #nbahighlights #takenote ♬ i said let him cook – temuu

Despite having a rough shooting night, George stayed aggressive against Minnesota to close out the month.

Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

RELATED STORIES

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Want more coverage of Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz? Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah CB Zemaiah Vaughn Posts Highlights Video After Announcing 2024 Return

It's been a week since Utah's Zemaiah Vaughn shared his intention to return for 2024 and now he's sharing his highlights on social media.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Committed To Title Game Even With CFP Expansion, Changes In League, Yormark Says

Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said his still-evolving conference remains committed to having a championship game.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Pac-12 Ends On High Note, Future Is Much More Daunting For Two Remaining Schools

George Kliavkoff handed the Pac-12 Championship trophy to Washington coach Kalen DeBoer on Friday night and quickly got out of the way.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

5 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bovine Blog: Could Free Throws Limit Utah State As Season Continues?

Thumbing its nose at a ninth-place MW preseason prediction, Utah State has won six of its first seven games to open the 2023-24 season.

9 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Edge Rusher Plans To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Defensive end John Henry Daley joins his older brother in exiting the BYU football program.

17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Top Plays Of November From Jazz Rookie Guard Keyonte George