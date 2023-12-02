On the Site:
New Food Pop-Up At Delta Center Features Jazz Player Favorites

Dec 2, 2023, 6:09 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


SALT LAKE CITY – A new food option at the Delta Center will feature the favorite dishes of Utah Jazz players.

With meals designed by team chef Anthony Zamora, The Jazzmen’s Kitchen will be open between the December 2 game against the Portland Trail Blazers and will remain open through the January 3 contest against the Detroit Pistons.

“We crafted this menu to reflect the foods our players opt for – simple ingredients prepared intentionally and made with love – and to bring food options to the arena unlike anything else available.”

 

The Jazzmen’s Kitchen Concession Stand is located on the Northwestern side of the main concourse (near portal V).

Tenders formally sat in the Jazzmen’s Kitchen Concession area and is expected to return in January.

The Jazzmen’s Kitchen Menu

Chilled Chicken Bowl ($14)

Koshihikari Rice, Blackened Chicken, Marinated Corn & Tomato, Avocado, Pickled Red Onion, Furikake, Aji Amarillo Aioli, Micro Cilantro, Fly by Jing Chili Crisp.

Brisket Empanadas ($15)

Two empanadas per order, Smoked Brisket and Oaxaca Cheese inside a Crispy and Flaky Empanada, Served over a bed of Frisée.

Comes with a 2 oz. side of Black Garlic Aioli and a 2 oz. side of Avery’s Salsa.

Crispy Brussels ($11)

Fried Brussel Sprouts, Fish Caramel, Almonds, Radish.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

