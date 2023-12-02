Southern Utah Men’s Basketball Suffers Second Straight Loss

SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah men’s basketball team suffered a loss for the second consecutive game by dropping a game on the road to the Redhawks of Seattle U.

The Redhawks hosted the Thunderbirds at Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, December 2.

SUU lost to Seattle, 73-63.

Spin cycle 🌀 into an and-1 for prophet. Thunderbirds cut it to 10! pic.twitter.com/F21lAjAgtU — SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) December 3, 2023

After the Redhawks jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening minute of action, the Thunderbirds responded with a 6-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Zion Young at the 17:02 mark of the first half.

Less than three minutes later, Seattle regained the lead at 9-8 and never looked back.

The Thunderbirds would trail for the remainder of the contest and went into the locker room at halftime facing a 36-27 deficit.

Over the final 20 minutes of action, Southern Utah kept pace with Seattle U. However, the T-Birds were unable to make up any ground following the halftime deficit.

Southern Utah finished the night shooting 38.9 percent overall and 25.0 percent from three-point range. Seattle U shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 21.4 percent from distance.

Four Thunderbirds scored 10 or more points in the contest, including three starters. Young led Southern Utah with 14 points on 5-10 shooting. He also added two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

Cameron Tyson had 22 points for the Redhawks.

Cam with the turnaround jumper! Bringing him up to 2️⃣2️⃣!! pic.twitter.com/sKZdmfZeGd — Seattle U Men’s Basketball (@seattleumbb) December 3, 2023

Up Next for Southern Utah men’s basketball

With the loss, the T-Birds moved to 2-5 overall record and 0-2 in Western Athletic Conference games.

Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the Utah Utes on Tuesday, December 5 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.

