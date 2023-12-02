Southern Utah Men’s Basketball Suffers Second Straight Loss
Dec 2, 2023, 6:16 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – The Southern Utah men’s basketball team suffered a loss for the second consecutive game by dropping a game on the road to the Redhawks of Seattle U.
SUU falls at Seattle U
The Redhawks hosted the Thunderbirds at Redhawk Center in Seattle, Washington on Saturday, December 2.
SUU lost to Seattle, 73-63.
Spin cycle 🌀 into an and-1 for prophet. Thunderbirds cut it to 10! pic.twitter.com/F21lAjAgtU
— SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) December 3, 2023
After the Redhawks jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead in the opening minute of action, the Thunderbirds responded with a 6-0 run capped by a three-pointer from Zion Young at the 17:02 mark of the first half.
Less than three minutes later, Seattle regained the lead at 9-8 and never looked back.
The Thunderbirds would trail for the remainder of the contest and went into the locker room at halftime facing a 36-27 deficit.
Over the final 20 minutes of action, Southern Utah kept pace with Seattle U. However, the T-Birds were unable to make up any ground following the halftime deficit.
Southern Utah finished the night shooting 38.9 percent overall and 25.0 percent from three-point range. Seattle U shot 46.3 percent from the field, including 21.4 percent from distance.
Smooooooth up-and-under pic.twitter.com/Q3et12p8vD
— SUU Men’s Basketball (@SUUBasketball) December 3, 2023
Four Thunderbirds scored 10 or more points in the contest, including three starters. Young led Southern Utah with 14 points on 5-10 shooting. He also added two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.
Cameron Tyson had 22 points for the Redhawks.
Cam with the turnaround jumper! Bringing him up to 2️⃣2️⃣!! pic.twitter.com/sKZdmfZeGd
— Seattle U Men’s Basketball (@seattleumbb) December 3, 2023
Up Next for Southern Utah men’s basketball
With the loss, the T-Birds moved to 2-5 overall record and 0-2 in Western Athletic Conference games.
Southern Utah’s next game is on the road against the Utah Utes on Tuesday, December 5 at 7 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.
