On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Suspect arrested in shootings of three homeless men was already in custody for another crime, authorities say

Dec 2, 2023, 6:44 PM

FILE — Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murde...

FILE — Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murders of three of the city’s homeless community who were shot and killed as they slept this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced on Saturday. (Getty Images)

(Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARA SMART AND RAJA RAZEK, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Police in Los Angeles have identified the suspect believed to be responsible for the murders of three of the city’s homeless community who were shot and killed as they slept this week, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore announced on Saturday.

The suspect was identified as Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, a Black male who is a resident of Los Angeles, Moore said.

Powell is also suspected in a fatal shooting during a robbery in San Dimas, about 28 miles east of Los Angeles, Moore added. Powell was already in custody in connection with the San Dimas shooting, authorities said Saturday.

He was arrested Wednesday evening by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department during a vehicle stop, the same day as the death of the third homeless victim.

The vehicle police believe was used during the San Dimas robbery was identified as the same vehicle connected to the three homicides, Moore said.

No motive

Officials do not believe there was any connection between Powell and the victim of the robbery, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert G. Luna said on Saturday.

No motive has yet been determined.

“I am grateful that this suspect in this case is in custody and no longer a threat to our community,” Moore said.

Los Angeles authorities said Friday the first killing in the city happened around 3 a.m. Sunday in an alley; the second occurred Monday shortly before 5 a.m. and a third person was killed Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. The victims include two Hispanic men, ages 37 and 52, and a 62-year-old Black man, Moore said.

Moore said Friday each of the killings in the Los Angeles area happened under similar circumstances and each of the victims were believed to be alone and asleep when they were attacked.

Police said they believe a single person approached each victim as they slept, opened fire then walked away, according to Moore. Each victim was experiencing homelessness, alone and killed in an open area, either a sidewalk or an alley, the chief said Friday.

Different crime scenes

The killings happened in various locations in the city, including one near Skid Row, a downtown Los Angeles area known for its large homeless population.

City of Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said Friday the homeless community in Los Angeles – home to one of the largest unhoused populations in the country – already faces dangerous conditions daily, with four to five unhoused people dying every single day for a variety of reasons, including violence.

The mayor said following Friday’s news conference, her office convened more than 400 people representing city departments, housing service providers, regional agencies and elected officials to “ensure they would go out about the threat facing our unhoused community and let individuals know of the threat.”

A shooting at a homeless encampment in Las Vegas on Friday afternoon did not initially appear to be related to the fatal shootings in the Los Angeles area, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, left, speaks during an event for his GOP presidential campaign as his wi...

Steve Contorno and Veronica Stracqualursi, CNN

DeSantis, all-in on Iowa, finishes 99-county tour where he started

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis completed his tour of Iowa’s 99 counties on Saturday.

41 minutes ago

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal...

Andrew Millman and Alexandra Ross, CNN

Speaker Johnson says he believes GOP has the votes for Biden impeachment inquiry

House Speaker Mike Johnson said Saturday he believes Republicans have the votes to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden.

3 hours ago

North Korea's leader Kim Jong-un meets with members of the Non-Standing Satellite Launch Preparatio...

Akanksha Sharma, CNN

North Korea says any US interference with its ‘space assets’ will be deemed ‘declaration of war’

North Korea has warned any potential interference or attack on its “space assets” by the United States will be “deemed a declaration of war,” the state media outlet KCNA reported on Saturday.

5 hours ago

Israeli troops gather with their military vehicles on the border with the Gaza Strip on November 30...

 Alex Marquardt, MJ Lee, Arlette Saenz, Michael Callahan and Christian Edwards, CNN

Truce could be renewed if Hamas provides list of hostages for release, sources say

Israel and Hamas continued to negotiate through mediators Friday over the potential release of hostages from Gaza.

1 day ago

The logo of the social media platform TikTok is displayed on a mobile phone in Hanoi on October 6. ...

Samantha Murphy Kelly, CNN

Judge dismisses Indiana state’s lawsuit against TikTok over child safety concerns

A judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Indiana against TikTok.

2 days ago

Fingerprint samples...

Sarah Dewberry, CNN

Rock climbers found her body buried in rural Nevada over 26 years ago. Authorities just revealed her identity

Over 26 years after a woman’s body was discovered buried beneath a pile of rocks in rural Nevada, authorities have announced her identity.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Suspect arrested in shootings of three homeless men was already in custody for another crime, authorities say