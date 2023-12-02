Simone Fontecchio Stuffs Deandre Ayton Leading To Keyonte George Three

SALT LAKE CITY – Simone Fontecchio and Keyonte George showed that defense creates offense against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

Portland center Deandre Ayton thought he had an easy layup but Fontecchio soared in for the first-quarter block.

The Jazz made the most of the stop with a three from Keyonte George on the other end.

Utah trailed Portland by two at the first timeout, 11-9.

Fontecchio filled up the stat sheet early against the Blazers. He posted two rebounds, one assist, and a block in the first five minutes.

The shot from behind-the-arc gave George his first points of the night.

The Jazz played Portland twice in November. They split the games with each side winning a game by 16 points.

Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against Portland.

The Jazz will be shorthanded in the frontcourt on Saturday night leading to the activation of Hendricks.

Hendricks hasn’t taken the floor for the Jazz since the season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings when he played two minutes, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound.

The Jazz will be without forwards Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) against Portland. Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons) are also out.

Markkanen has missed the last four games with his hamstring injury for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Olynyk was listed as questionable as of Friday but was ruled out after the shootaround on Saturday.

Hendricks has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in the G League.

