Collin Sexton Leads Jazz Offense Against Portland In First Half

SALT LAKE CITY – Collin Sexton showed off his offensive repertoire as he made all of his first six shots and led the Jazz against the Trail Blazers.

Sexton posted 14 points in the first 16 minutes of the game.

Collin Sexton is taking over in the second quarter and has a team-high 14 points. The @utahjazz and @trailblazers are tied at 34 with 8:41 left in the first half. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/XNBm8vWCdu — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2023

Sexton came off the bench and immediately got to work.

He danced around the Blazers defense and beat the shot clock with a left-handed floater.

He followed that up with a tough fastbreak layup.

Sexton scored 14 of Utah’s first 34 points. The second-leading scorer for the Jazz was John Collins with six.

All of Sexton’s points came in a row. He scored 14 of 17 for the Jazz, only broken up by a Simone Fontecchio three.

COLLIN SEXTON HAS 14 POINTS AND HAS BEEN EVERYWHERE pic.twitter.com/sSnoM0519y — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) December 3, 2023

Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against Portland.

The Jazz will be shorthanded in the frontcourt on Saturday night leading to the activation of Hendricks.

Hendricks hasn’t taken the floor for the Jazz since the season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings when he played two minutes, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound.

The Jazz will be without forwards Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) against Portland. Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons) are also out.

Lauri Markkanen will miss at least the next week with his left hamstring injury according to the @utahjazz. #TakeNote https://t.co/ZhKfvNXNKz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 2, 2023

Markkanen has missed the last four games with his hamstring injury for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Olynyk was listed as questionable as of Friday but was ruled out after the shootaround on Saturday.

Hendricks has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in the G League.

