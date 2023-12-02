On the Site:
KSLSPORTS FEED

Jazz Rookie Taylor Hendricks Posts Two Blocks In Return To NBA Action

Dec 2, 2023, 8:34 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – After being called up from the G League, Jazz rookie Taylor Hendricks recorded two blocks in the first half against Portland.

Hendricks added one rebound in nine minutes of action.

His first block came against fellow rookie Scoot Henderson. Henderson rose up for a mid-range jump shot but Hendricks met him at the peak for the first block of his NBA career.

The block party didn’t stop there though.

Blazers guard Shaedon Sharpe maneuvered around Collin Sexton and went up for the layup. Hendricks came from behind for the chase-down block.

The Jazz were able to build a double-digit lead on the back of a good defensive effort.

Portland shot just 25% from the floor in teh second quarter.

Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against Portland.

The Jazz will be shorthanded in the frontcourt on Saturday night leading to the activation of Hendricks .

Hendricks hasn’t taken the floor for the Jazz since the season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings when he played two minutes, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound.

The Jazz will be without forwards Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) against Portland. Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons) are also out.

Markkanen has missed the last four games with his hamstring injury for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Olynyk was listed as questionable as of Friday but was ruled out after the shootaround on Saturday.

Hendricks has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in the G League.

Chandler Holt is a co-host for the Jazz Notes podcast and a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

