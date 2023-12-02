Utah Women’s Basketball Put On Dominant Performance Against Rival BYU
Dec 2, 2023, 8:52 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was back at it in the Huntsman, this time hosting in-state rival BYU in their second big test of the 2023-24 season.
By halftime the Utes had really separated themselves from the Cougars, 52–32, and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 87-68.
Utah will be on the road again next week to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 followed up by another big game against South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.
Light the U.
The #Utes win this round of the Rivalry game against BYU.
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2023
BYU Vs. Utah First Quarter Highlights
Kennady McQueen gets things started tonight with a monster three. #GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
⚡️Lightening starting us off ⚡️@KennadyMcqueen #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺 https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/Hh2pGx9l1m
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Kennady McQueen again with the three.#Utes with an 8-4 advantage early in this game.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Alissa Pili drains her first three of the night. She also had a big block to start the game.#Utes with a 13-6 advantage over the Cougs.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
We ❤️ a @jenna_johnson22 made 3!#GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺 https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/5nRzoQQZ2I
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Jenna Johnson puts a three in before the first timeout of the quarter.#Utes up 16-6 at the 4:23 mark of the 1st quarter.
Kennady McQueen leads in scoring early with 6 points.
Alissa Pili is your rebound leader with three and Ines Vieira has an early handle on assists with 2.
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Dasia Young with the trickery on the assist to Jenna Johnson who gets it throw the hoop. Nice teamwork there.
Utah up 20-11.#GoUtes
Utah up 20-11.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Workin' inside to @jenna_johnson22 #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺 https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/RLcs2ZzQeU
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
AP doing what AP does @alissa_pili #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/LtlqDmu7pO
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Reese Ross hits the jumper as time expires on the first quarter.
Utah leads BYU 27-17.
The ladies are currently shooting 56% from the field, 50% from the three and 100% from the line.#GoUtes #UteProud
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Ope . . .@ReeseRoss9 sends the defense flying at the buzzer#GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/mJ0blIzN62
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Cougars Vs. Utes Second Quarter Highlights
The Utes doing what the Utes do @jenna_johnson22 to @alissa_pili #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺 https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/Pnbo0OmPRP
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Kennady McQueen strikes again. She's having a great shooting night against the Cougs.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
In ⚡️⚡️ we trust @KennadyMcqueen #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺 https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/zFdurEPuc4
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
G for 👌@giannakneepkens #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📷https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/Nz17liJRhL
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Gianna Kneepkens hits the wide-open three followed by another Alissa Pili three.
Utah might run out of tees before half at this rate.
Utah leads BYU 40-25 with 5:09 on the clock.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Utah bringing the heat early in this one, 44-28 over BYU with 4:19 left till halftime.
Kennady McQueen leads the team in scoring with 13 points. Ines Vieira is the rebound leader with 4 and Alissa Pili is the assists leader with 4.#GoUtes #UteProud
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
🛑Can't stop her 🛑@alissa_pili #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/FYRteOglYD
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Inês throwing down the UNO reverse #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/UtotnCvyhP
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
FIRST 1⃣/2⃣#GOUTES
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
HALFTIME
Utah put together a very sound first half again the BYU Cougars leading, 52-32.
The Utes are shooting 52% from the field, 45% from the three and 100% from the line.
Utah has been solid off the boards collecting 19 and assisting with 16.#GoUtes #UteProud
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
BYU Vs. Utah Third Quarter Highlights
Alissa Pili gets things started in the second half off the board.
Utah up 54-32.#GoUtes
Utah up 54-32.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Alissa Pili with the three now. #GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Smooooooth 🤯@alissa_pili #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/g9idtz8kAL
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Utes have been a little dry on the scoring so far in the third quarter (2:47 drought).
Utah still leads the game 59-45 at the timeout.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Kennady McQueen breaks a four-minute scoring drought off the glass.
Utah up 61-49 with 3:21 left to play in the third quarter.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Alissa Pili follows it up with a sick three, followed by a three from Reese Ross. Utah finding their groove again.
67-51 for Utah.#GoUtes
67-51 for Utah.#GoUtes
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
END OF THE THIRD
Utah 70 – BYU 51
Alissa Pili has now slid into the top scorer spot with 20 points. Jenna Johnson is the rebound leader with six, and Ines Vieira has an impressive 11 assists.#GoUtes #UteProud
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Cougars Vs. Utes Fourth Quarter Highlights
Inês being sneaky @inesvieira03 #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺>https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/juzKp93xRZ
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Dasia Young gets a three and Jenna Johnson gets a three. Everyone gets a three.
Utah up 78-60 in the fourth quarter.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/AMM2jA2JxP
— Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023
Dasia Young HITS IT @Dasia_Young11 #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺>https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/hi5wdDCfP6
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
It's RAINING THREES as @jenna_johnson22 makes another one.
#GoUtes
#GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📺https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/NoQBUBX3fq
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
BIG BLOCK @alissa_pili #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📷https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/976HEaGKJR
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Gianna Kneepkens making it look easy @giannakneepkens #GoUtes
🎥Pac-12 Network
📷https://t.co/MSpyRUbP3C pic.twitter.com/mKEJN0wWj9
— Utah Women’s Basketball (@UTAHWBB) December 3, 2023
Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. BYU
- Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -23 points
- Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 7 rebounds
- Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 12 assists
Pili was 9-12 from the paint, and 5-7 from the three while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of play.
Kennady McQueen came second in scoring adding 18 points going 6-10 from the field, 4-6 from the three, and 2-2 from the line.
Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Gianna Kneepkens with 17 points and Jenna Johnson with 13 points.
Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. BYU
The Utah women couldn’t miss a shot today and went 31-58 (53%) from the field, 17-34 (50%) from the three, and (73%) 8-11 from their trips to the line.
Additionally, Utah collected 32 rebounds, 26 assists, three blocks, and two steals to bring the BYU Cougars down.
