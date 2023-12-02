Utah Women’s Basketball Put On Dominant Performance Against Rival BYU

On the Site:
Dec 2, 2023, 8:52 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was back at it in the Huntsman, this time hosting in-state rival BYU in their second big test of the 2023-24 season.

By halftime the Utes had really separated themselves from the Cougars, 52–32, and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 87-68.

Utah will be on the road again next week to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 followed up by another big game against South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

BYU Vs. Utah First Quarter Highlights

Cougars Vs. Utes Second Quarter Highlights

BYU Vs. Utah Third Quarter Highlights

Cougars Vs. Utes Fourth Quarter Highlights

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. BYU

  • Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -23 points
  • Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 7 rebounds
  • Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 12 assists

Pili was 9-12 from the paint, and 5-7 from the three while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came second in scoring adding 18 points going 6-10 from the field, 4-6 from the three, and 2-2 from the line.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Gianna Kneepkens with 17 points and Jenna Johnson with 13 points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. BYU

The Utah women couldn’t miss a shot today and went 31-58 (53%) from the field, 17-34 (50%) from the three, and (73%) 8-11 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 32 rebounds, 26 assists, three blocks, and two steals to bring the BYU Cougars down.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

