Utah Women’s Basketball Put On Dominant Performance Against Rival BYU

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball was back at it in the Huntsman, this time hosting in-state rival BYU in their second big test of the 2023-24 season.

By halftime the Utes had really separated themselves from the Cougars, 52–32, and finished the night with a score that left little doubt, 87-68.

Utah will be on the road again next week to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 followed up by another big game against South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

Light the U. The #Utes win this round of the Rivalry game against BYU. pic.twitter.com/yrBycJ1HRW — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2023

BYU Vs. Utah First Quarter Highlights

Kennady McQueen gets things started tonight with a monster three. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Kennady McQueen again with the three.#Utes with an 8-4 advantage early in this game.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Alissa Pili drains her first three of the night. She also had a big block to start the game.#Utes with a 13-6 advantage over the Cougs.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Jenna Johnson puts a three in before the first timeout of the quarter.#Utes up 16-6 at the 4:23 mark of the 1st quarter. Kennady McQueen leads in scoring early with 6 points.

Alissa Pili is your rebound leader with three and Ines Vieira has an early handle on assists with 2. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Dasia Young with the trickery on the assist to Jenna Johnson who gets it throw the hoop. Nice teamwork there. Utah up 20-11.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Reese Ross hits the jumper as time expires on the first quarter. Utah leads BYU 27-17. The ladies are currently shooting 56% from the field, 50% from the three and 100% from the line.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Cougars Vs. Utes Second Quarter Highlights

Kennady McQueen strikes again. She’s having a great shooting night against the Cougs.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Gianna Kneepkens hits the wide-open three followed by another Alissa Pili three. Utah might run out of tees before half at this rate. Utah leads BYU 40-25 with 5:09 on the clock.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Utah bringing the heat early in this one, 44-28 over BYU with 4:19 left till halftime. Kennady McQueen leads the team in scoring with 13 points. Ines Vieira is the rebound leader with 4 and Alissa Pili is the assists leader with 4.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

HALFTIME Utah put together a very sound first half again the BYU Cougars leading, 52-32. The Utes are shooting 52% from the field, 45% from the three and 100% from the line. Utah has been solid off the boards collecting 19 and assisting with 16.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

BYU Vs. Utah Third Quarter Highlights

Alissa Pili gets things started in the second half off the board. Utah up 54-32.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Alissa Pili with the three now. #GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Utes have been a little dry on the scoring so far in the third quarter (2:47 drought). Utah still leads the game 59-45 at the timeout.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Kennady McQueen breaks a four-minute scoring drought off the glass. Utah up 61-49 with 3:21 left to play in the third quarter.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Alissa Pili follows it up with a sick three, followed by a three from Reese Ross. Utah finding their groove again. 67-51 for Utah.#GoUtes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

END OF THE THIRD Utah 70 – BYU 51 Alissa Pili has now slid into the top scorer spot with 20 points. Jenna Johnson is the rebound leader with six, and Ines Vieira has an impressive 11 assists.#GoUtes #UteProud — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Cougars Vs. Utes Fourth Quarter Highlights

Dasia Young gets a three and Jenna Johnson gets a three. Everyone gets a three. Utah up 78-60 in the fourth quarter.#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/AMM2jA2JxP — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Utah Women Stats Leaders Vs. BYU

Scoring Leader: Alissa Pili -23 points

Rebound Leader: Jenna Johnson– 7 rebounds

Assists Leader: Ines Vieira – 12 assists

Pili was 9-12 from the paint, and 5-7 from the three while adding six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks in 33 minutes of play.

Kennady McQueen came second in scoring adding 18 points going 6-10 from the field, 4-6 from the three, and 2-2 from the line.

Rounding out the top-scorers of the night for the Utah Utes was Gianna Kneepkens with 17 points and Jenna Johnson with 13 points.

Noteworthy Women’s Basketball Team Stats Vs. BYU

The Utah women couldn’t miss a shot today and went 31-58 (53%) from the field, 17-34 (50%) from the three, and (73%) 8-11 from their trips to the line.

Additionally, Utah collected 32 rebounds, 26 assists, three blocks, and two steals to bring the BYU Cougars down.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports