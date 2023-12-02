Utah Tech Defends Home Court In Old Hammer Rivalry Game Against UVU

On the Site:
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Tech men’s basketball team defended its home court to capture a big victory in the Old Hammer rivalry game against the Utah Valley Wolverines.

Utah Tech beats UVU for Old Hammer

The Trailblazers hosted the Wolverines at Burns Arena in Saint George, Utah on Saturday, December 2.

Utah Tech beat UVU, 65-53.

The Trailblazers started the game by opening things up with a 6-0 run in the first couple of minutes of game time. The Wolverines got on the scoreboard on a Trevin Dorius dunk at the 17:00 mark of the first half.

Utah Tech and Utah Valley played a back-and-forth battle in the opening 20 minutes of action and the Trailblazers took a one-point lead into the locker room at the break. Following halftime, the two teams continued to hang near each other on the scoreboard until the midway point of the second half.

With 8:59 left to play, the Blazers took the lead from the Wolverines and never relinquished it again.

Utah Tech closed out the game by outscoring UVU by 11 points over the final 20 minutes.

UVU finished the contest shooting 34.6 percent from the field, including 16.7 percent on three-pointers. Utah Tech shot 44.4 percent overall and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc.

Three Wolverines hit double-digits in scoring. Caleb Stone-Carrawell led UVU with 15 points on 6-11 field goals.

Utah Tech had three players score more than 10 points. Noa Gonsalves carried the Blazers with 18 points on 7-15 shooting.

Up next for Utah Tech and Utah Valley

With the result, the Trailblazers improved to a record of 4-3 this season, including 1-0 in Western Athletic Conference action, and the Wolverines fell to a 5-3 record, including 1-1 in league games.

Utah Tech’s next game is on the road against the Cal Baptist Lancers on Wednesday, December 6 at 8 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Utah Valley’s next game is at home against the Weber State Wildcats on Tuesday, December 5 at 6 p.m. (MT). The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He's also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

