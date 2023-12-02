Keyonte George Has Best Game Of Season Against Portland Trail Blazers

SALT LAKE CITY – Keyonte George continued his streak of great play in Lauri Markkanen’s absence against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday.

George had debatably the best game of his young career as the Jazz beat the Blazers, 118-113.

𝙺𝚎𝚎𝚙𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚞𝚙 𝚠𝚒𝚝𝚑 𝙺𝚎𝚢?? He’s currently leading all scorers with 17 🔑 pic.twitter.com/CAmOvrZxH9 — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) December 3, 2023

He posted 21 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists on 7/17 from the field.

George showed off his playmaking ability with dime after dime in the second half.

Whether it was from full-court or a short bounce pass right into the pocket of the roller, you could count on George to find the open man.

George found Walker Kessler to give Utah a double-digit lead in the third quarter.

With most of Utah’s veterans sitting out, George played the most minutes of any Jazzman with 32.

Taylor Hendricks Available As Jazz Host Trail Blazers

Utah Jazz fans may get a closer look at their future with Taylor Hendricks in the lineup against Portland.

The Jazz will be shorthanded in the frontcourt on Saturday night leading to the activation of Hendricks.

Hendricks hasn’t taken the floor for the Jazz since the season-opening loss to the Sacramento Kings when he played two minutes, scoring one point and grabbing one rebound.

The Jazz will be without forwards Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Kelly Olynyk (shoulder) against Portland. Jordan Clarkson (thigh) and Kris Dunn (personal reasons) are also out.

Lauri Markkanen will miss at least the next week with his left hamstring injury according to the @utahjazz. #TakeNote https://t.co/ZhKfvNXNKz — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 2, 2023

Markkanen has missed the last four games with his hamstring injury for the Jazz and will be re-evaluated in one week.

Olynyk was listed as questionable as of Friday but was ruled out after the shootaround on Saturday.

Hendricks has averaged 14.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in nine appearances in the G League.

