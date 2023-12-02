On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Blog: Jazz Beat Trail Blazers In Overtime

Dec 2, 2023, 10:10 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime escaping with an exciting 118-113 victory.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points.

Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe had 25 each to lead the Trail Blazers.

First Quarter

Keyonte George has been slightly more turnover-prone in the last few games compared to when he started the season. That may seem like a problem, but I think he’s taking a few more risks which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Taylor Hendricks saw his first true rotation minutes subbing into the game at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.

Hendricks missed his only field goal attempt of the quarter and failed to record any other stats.

After one the Jazz trailed the Trail Blazers 24-21.

Second Quarter

Collin Sexton took on a bigger scoring load with Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson out of the lineup scoring 14 first half points.

Hendricks recorded two highlight-worthy blocks in the first half. He switched onto Scoot Henderson and blocked his jump shot, then had a great chase-down block against Shaedon Sharpe.

After a terrible shooting night on Thursday, Keyonte George bounced back by connecting on 4-7 in the first half for 13 points.

At the half the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 56-44.

Third Quarter

George continued to score well inside the paint, an important development as he shot just 1-6 from the three-point line through the first three quarters.

Scoot Henderson had arguably his best quarter as a pro scoring seven points and generally looking comfortable finding his offense against the Jazz defense.

The Jazz had their worst defensive quarter of the game allowing 30 points to Portland, but were able to keep up offensively.

Through three the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 84-76.

Fourth Quarter

Hendricks scored five quick points early in the fourth quarter on a putback, followed by a stepback corner three.

Jerami Grant left the game with 8:25 left to play after taking an elbow to the head. He tried to run back down the floor but stopped and laid down, leading to a stoppage in play.

The Blazers trimmed the Jazz lead to two with 5:10 left to play on a made Malcolm Brogdon three.

Sexton had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his layup was blocked and the game headed to overtime tied at 106.

 Overtime

George picked up the first 20 point game of his career in overtime. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Brogdon blew an easy layup that would have given the Trail Blazers a 115-113 lead and the Jazz answered with an Omer Yurtseven dunk on the other end.

John Collins hit two clutch free-throws to ice the game as the Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 118-113.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports


Sign up for the new Jazz Notes newsletter! Receive game updates, exclusive analysis and chances to win Jazz tickets.


Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Ben Anderson is the Utah Jazz insider for KSL Sports and the co-host of Jake and Ben from 10-12p with Jake Scott on 97.5 The KSL Sports Zone. Find Ben on Twitter at @BensHoops or on Instagram @BensHoops.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Sexton, George Push Jazz To Win Over Blazers

Collin Sexton and Keyonte George combined for 45 points as the Utah Jazz downed the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Head Coach Lynne Roberts Gives Update On Gianna Kneepkens Injury

Utah women's basketball coach Lynne Roberts gave an update on a late injury to Gianna Kneepkens during the BYU game on December 2.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Keyonte George Has Best Game Of Season Against Portland Trail Blazers

Keyonte George continued his streak of great play in Lauri Markkanen's absence against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday. 

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Tech Defends Home Court In Old Hammer Rivalry Game Against UVU

The Utah Tech men’s basketball team defended its home court to capture a big victory in the Old Hammer rivalry game against Utah Valley.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah State Holds Off Anteaters Late Run For Home Win

A late scoring drought kept the Anteaters close but Utah State held on in the final minutes for the 79-69 victory.

4 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Women’s Basketball Put On Dominant Performance Against Rival BYU

Utah women’s basketball was back at it in the Huntsman, this time hosting in-state rival BYU in their second big test of the 2023-24 season.

4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Blog: Jazz Beat Trail Blazers In Overtime