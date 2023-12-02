Blog: Jazz Beat Trail Blazers In Overtime

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Jazz outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers in overtime escaping with an exciting 118-113 victory.

Collin Sexton led the Jazz with 25 points.

Malcolm Brogdon and Shaedon Sharpe had 25 each to lead the Trail Blazers.

First Quarter

Keyonte George has been slightly more turnover-prone in the last few games compared to when he started the season. That may seem like a problem, but I think he’s taking a few more risks which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Taylor Hendricks saw his first true rotation minutes subbing into the game at the four-minute mark of the first quarter.

Hendricks missed his only field goal attempt of the quarter and failed to record any other stats.

After one the Jazz trailed the Trail Blazers 24-21.

Second Quarter

Collin Sexton took on a bigger scoring load with Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson out of the lineup scoring 14 first half points.

Hendricks recorded two highlight-worthy blocks in the first half. He switched onto Scoot Henderson and blocked his jump shot, then had a great chase-down block against Shaedon Sharpe.

After a terrible shooting night on Thursday, Keyonte George bounced back by connecting on 4-7 in the first half for 13 points.

At the half the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 56-44.

Third Quarter

George continued to score well inside the paint, an important development as he shot just 1-6 from the three-point line through the first three quarters.

Scoot Henderson had arguably his best quarter as a pro scoring seven points and generally looking comfortable finding his offense against the Jazz defense.

Collin Sexton is 6/6 with 14 points 👀#TakeNote https://t.co/JWKmCFLrIm — KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2023

The Jazz had their worst defensive quarter of the game allowing 30 points to Portland, but were able to keep up offensively.

Through three the Jazz led the Trail Blazers 84-76.

Fourth Quarter

Hendricks scored five quick points early in the fourth quarter on a putback, followed by a stepback corner three.

Jerami Grant left the game with 8:25 left to play after taking an elbow to the head. He tried to run back down the floor but stopped and laid down, leading to a stoppage in play.

The Blazers trimmed the Jazz lead to two with 5:10 left to play on a made Malcolm Brogdon three.

Sexton had a chance to win the game at the buzzer, but his layup was blocked and the game headed to overtime tied at 106.

Overtime

George picked up the first 20 point game of his career in overtime. He finished with 21 points, six rebounds, and six assists.

Brogdon blew an easy layup that would have given the Trail Blazers a 115-113 lead and the Jazz answered with an Omer Yurtseven dunk on the other end.

John Collins hit two clutch free-throws to ice the game as the Jazz beat the Trail Blazers 118-113.

