Utah Head Coach Lynne Roberts Gives Update On Gianna Kneepkens Injury

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball coach Lynne Roberts gave an update on a late injury to Gianna Kneepkens during the BYU game on December 2.

Kneepkens was having a great game for the Utes as one of the top scorers of the night along with being a key piece in Utah’s rebounding efforts against the Cougars when she crumpled to the floor late in the fourth quarter off no-contact.

Kneepkens had to be helped off the court and was later taken to the locker room. Roberts addressed what was known about Kneepkens’ status during her post-game press conference.

Gianna Kneepkens getting help off the court. Putting absolutely no weight on her right leg.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

What Lynne Roberts Said About Gianna Kneepkens

“She is going to go get an x-ray,” Roberts said in post-game. “Hopefully it is nothing.”

Roberts went on to explain the area of concern for Kneepkens as well as what she means to the Utes.

“It was like foot or ankle,” Roberts said. “She just kind of rolled it and it scared her. We’ll see. I do think, obviously, G is a huge part of our team and that is a significant loss if that happens, but I believe in our team and our depth. That’s why you have depth. Hopefully we get Issy Palmer back soon. We’ll be alright. It’s part of sports. It’s part of it, so, Lord willing, hopefully she’s ok.”

Lynne Roberts says Gianna Kneepkens is in the process of getting x-rays. Said she heard her ankle/foot pop.#Utes — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) December 3, 2023

Gianna Kneepkens’ Stats So Far In 2023-24

The Utah Utes guard has played in seven games so far in the 2023-24 season.

Kneepkens has been averaging 24.9 minutes per game, 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists, and 2.1 steals. The talented guard out of Minnesota has been shooting at 68.2% from the field and 58.5% from the three in the fledgling season.

