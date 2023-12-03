Utah Football Will Be Playing In Las Vegas For Bowl Season

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football will be heading to Las Vegas for the third year in a row, but this time for their bowl game.

The Utes will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, December 23rd at 5:30 pm MT at Allegiant Stadium in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl. The game will be televised on ABC.

While Utah has made the trip to Las Vegas the past two-seasons for the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, it has been a while since the Utes played in the Las Vegas Bowl. (2015 against BYU.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2023 Las Vegas Bowl Events

One of the best parts of bowl games are the events the players, coaches, and staff members get to participate in as a reward for having a good football season. The Utes will be in for a week’s worth of fun, relaxation and of course, hard work to prepare for their game at the end of the week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Bodkin (@bodkinkslsports)

Monday, December 18 & Tuesday, December 19- Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner.

Terrible’s Team Arrivals & Coaches & VIP Dinner. Wednesday, December 20- Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception.

Opportunity Village Player Visit & Freemont Street Experience Welcome Reception. Thursday, December 21- Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco.

Downtown Summerlin Ladies’ Day/ Kids’ Day & Player Show Night Ft. Mat Franco. Friday, December 22- Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas.

Dignity Health Hospital Visit, Las Vegas Bowl Pep Rally, & OneVegas. Saturday, December 23- Pregame Fan Fest, Las Vegas Bowl XXXII.

Utah Football Vs. Northwestern History

The Utes and Wildcats have met three previous times with Utah holding a 1-2 record against Northwestern.

Utah and Northwestern last met in 2018 for the Holiday Bowl where the Wildcats won, 31-20.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on X, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports