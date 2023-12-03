On the Site:
Saints QB Taysom Hill Powers Into End Zone For Touchdown Against Lions

Dec 3, 2023, 1:41 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars quarterback Taysom Hill fought his was across the goal line for a touchdown during the Week 13 NFL game between the New Orleans Saints and Detroit Lions.

Taysom Hill finds paydirt in Week 13

The Saints hosted the Lions at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, December 3.

RELATED: Saints QB Taysom Hill Makes NFL History With Touchdown Catch Against Bears

With 4:34 left in the third quarter, Hill took a direct snap and burst forward into a pile of players before powering his way into the end zone. Hill’s one-yard touchdown run cut Detroit’s lead to 24-21.

The score capped a seven-play, 62-yard drive that took 3:37.

RELATED STORIES

Hill entered the game with 57 carries for 287 yards and three touchdowns on the ground this season. The Saints came into the game with a 5-6 record.

New Orleans’ game against Detroit is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Taysom Hill

Prior to his NFL career, the Idaho native was a quarterback at BYU. Hill played for the Cougars from 2012-16.

During his college career, Hill threw for 6,929 yards, 43 touchdowns, and 31 interceptions. He ran for 2,815 yards and 32 touchdowns.

After going undrafted, Hill signed a free agent deal with the Green Bay Packers. Before the regular season, Hill was waived by the Packers and picked up by the Saints. Since then, Hill has become a key piece of New Orleans’ offense.

During his NFL career, Hill has played multiple positions, including quarterback, running back, wide receiver, and tight end.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

