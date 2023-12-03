USU Football To Face Georgia State In Familiar Bowl

LOGAN, Utah – Utah State is going bowling for the third straight season and the Aggies found out they’ll be returning to a familiar bowl site against a first-time opponent this holiday season. The Aggies will face Georgia State for the first time in program history after finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record.

Utah State will take on the GSU Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. The spud bowl is scheduled for Saturday, December 23 at 1:30 p.m. (MT).

WE GOT EM’ @GeorgiaStateFB and @USUFootball are going to battle it out on the blue December 23! pic.twitter.com/7WsuCVsknM — FamousID Potato Bowl (@IDPotatoBowl) December 3, 2023

This is the fourth time USU has received an invite to the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl and the first time since 2015. Matt Wells led Utah State to its fifth straight bowl game, by far the best streak in program history. The Aggies finished 2015 with a 6-7 record after falling to Akron 23-21.

The Panthers travel to Boise for the first time and will play in their sixth bowl in program history. GSU began play in 2010 and has played at the FBS level since 2013.

Georgia State finished with the same 6-6 record as the Aggies but will enter the Potato Bowl riding a five-game losing streak.

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) takes on the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT). This marks the fourth time the Aggies will play in the Potato Bowl. USU split games against the Ohio Bobcats and Toledo Rockets in 2011 and 2012. Utah State lost to the Akron Zips in 2015.

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24