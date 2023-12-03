Puka Nacua Surpasses 1,000 Receiving Yards On 70-Yard Touchdown Catch

SALT LAKE CITY – Former BYU Cougars wide receiver Puka Nacua surpassed 1,000 receiving yards in his rookie season on a 70-yard touchdown catch during the Week 13 game between the Los Angeles Rams and Cleveland Browns.

Puka Nacua hits 1K receiving mark on big touchdown

The Rams hosted the Browns at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on Sunday, December 3.

RELATED: Rams WR Puka Nacua Hauls In Touchdown Catch Against Seahawks

With 3:59 remaining in the opening quarter, Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford found Nacua, who took the ball 70 yards to the house for his fourth touchdown of the season.

Nacua’s catch helped the Rams take a 10-7 lead over the Browns. The reception also moved the rookie over the 1,000-yard mark for receiving yards in his first season in the NFL.

LeBron James congratulates Puka Nacua

Following the score, NBA star LeBron James congratulated the fellow Los Angeles star.

RELATED: Puka Nacua Rocks LeBron James Jersey After NBA Star Gives WR Nickname

“Congrats Puka on breaking the team rookie record for receiving yards!” the Lakers forward posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

James was in attendance at the Browns-Rams game and saw Nacua’s touchdown live.

Congrats Puka on breaking the team rookie record for receiving yards! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 3, 2023

Nacua’s touchdown capped a two-play, 79-yard drive that took only 49 seconds.

After the catch, Nacua had two receptions for 82 yards and a touchdown.

The BYU product entered the game with 73 receptions for 924 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie.

Los Angeles’ game against Cleveland is broadcast on FOX and NFL Sunday Ticket.

About Puka Nacua

Before his college career, the Provo, Utah native played high school football at Orem High School. He finished his career with the Tigers as the owner of multiple state records.

Nacua helped the Tigers win back-to-back 4A state titles in 2017 and 2018.

After high school, the receiver attended the University of Washington and played a couple of seasons for the Huskies.

During his two years in Seattle, Nacua had 16 catches for 319 yards and three touchdowns.

After the 2020 season, Nacua returned home to Provo and transferred to BYU. He immediately became a star for the Cougars.

Jaren Hall with a strike to Puka Nacua. 🎥: @CFBONFOX

pic.twitter.com/OiEusvRyli — KSL Sports (@kslsports) November 6, 2022

In 2021, Nacua hauled in 43 receptions for 805 yards and six touchdowns. Despite battling injuries last season, Nacua recorded 48 catches for 625 yards and five touchdowns in 2022. He also ran for 209 yards and five touchdowns in his final season at BYU.

Nacua finished his BYU career with a total of 91 catches for 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns as a receiver. He added 39 carries for 357 yards and five touchdowns with his legs.

In April, the Rams selected Nacua with the No. 177 overall pick during the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland