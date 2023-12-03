Can Utah State Exorcise Albertsons Stadium Demons In Bowl Game?

LOGAN, Utah – Will Utah State turn history on its head when they take on the Georgia State Panthers in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl later this month?

The Aggies will face the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) for the first time on Saturday, December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT).

RELATED: USU Football To Face Georgia State In Familiar Bowl

Home to the longtime Mountain West thorn Boise State, Albertsons Stadium has been a house of horrors for USU over the years. Set aside the Aggies 1-3 record in bowl games played on the blue turf, Utah State has struggled mightily against the Broncos.

The Aggies have dropped 12 straight games against Boise State on their home turf. Fans have to look back to 1996 for the last time Utah State beat BSU on the road.

In recent seasons, the Aggies have struggled to put up a fight in Boise despite being in the middle of unprecedented bowl success for the program. USU fell 42-23 in its regular season finale in 2022 and was blown out by 29 points in 2020.

RELATED: What To Know About The 27th-Annual Famous Idaho Potato Bowl

2011 – Utah State 23 | Ohio Bobcats 24

Led by Gary Anderson, a 7-4 Utah State team suffered a last-second loss to Ohio in its first bowl appearance since 1997.

Running backs Michael Smith and Robert Turbin each ran for 100 yards in the Aggies. Smith finished the game with a USU bowl-record 157 yards and scored both of the Aggies’ rushing touchdowns. Utah State averaged 6.9 yards per carry in gaining 345 rushing yards.

Adam Kennedy started at QB for Utah State, completing 11-of-18 passes for 63 yards and a touchdown to Tarren Lloyd.

2012 – Utah State 41 | Toledo Rockets 15

Sophomore QB Chuckie Keeton threw for 229 yards and gained 92 yards and a touchdown on the ground in leading Utah State to its first bowl win since 1993.

Kerwynn Williams scored three times, gaining 235 yards while averaging more than 13 yards per carry. Williams bested the USU single-game bowl rushing record set one year earlier by Michael Smith.

Kyler Fackrell had one of two interceptions for an Aggie defense that held a high-scoring Toledo offense to just 173 yards through the air.

RELATED: Utah State QB Levi Williams To Give Up Eligibility For SEAL Training

2015 – Utah State 21 | Akron Zips 23

Kent Myers and Chuckie Keeton combined to complete 28-of-45 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns in the loss.

Devante Mays gained 124 yards on 12 carries with a long of 61 yards. Brandon Swindall finished with 35 receiving yards and two scores. Hunter Sharp reeled in 11 catches for 89 yards and a TD.

Defensive back Jalen Davis finished with an interception.

Follow The Aggies With KSL Sports

USU (6-6, 4-4) takes on the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday, December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT).

Find USU football on KSL Sports Zone with the voices of Scott Garrard and former Aggie quarterback Kevin White (1988-89).

Find KSL Sports coverage of Utah State University Athletics here.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, and video and stay updated on all your favorite teams.

Follow @bpreece24