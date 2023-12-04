Semi spills fuel in crash near Layton, no injuries, no threat to the public

LAYTON — The Utah Highway Patrol says a two-vehicle accident between a SUV and a semi Sunday afternoon didn’t result in any injuries. However, the semi spilled some fuel, creating a hazmat situation.

The crash occurred near Layton Parkway on southbound Interstate 15 near milepost 330, causing the right lane to be closed for a time.

“It looks like there wasn’t as much fuel spill as people were saying, but it still met the threshold to call the health department out there,” said Chief Cook of the Layton Fire Department to KSL TV.

Not a threat to public

Cook says it’s more if burden to travelers than it is a threat to the public.

“There is no danger to the public, due to the amount as well as the weather conditions,” Cook said. “Usually the hotter the temperature the more the vapors become flammable and spread, so the this colder temperature makes this situation easier to manage. It is more of an inconvenience for travelers than it is a hazard.”

The UHP says SUV driver was attempting to avoid something else in the highway at the time of the incident.

“It looks like the driver of an SUV made a lane change to avoid a hazard,” Gordon said. “The SUV driver lots control, ended up getting hit by another vehicle, and then hit the semi-truck puncturing its fuel tank.”

An accident in roughly the same area closed all of southbound I-15 for a time on Nov. 25.