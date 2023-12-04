On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Nephi police investigating unattended death

Dec 3, 2023, 5:58 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

FILE — Nephi police spent Sunday investigating an unattended death.  (KSL TV)

BY MARK JONES


NEPHI — The Nephi Police Department spent Sunday investigating an unattended death.

Sgt. Josh Morrow, with Nephi police, tells KSL TV law enforcement personnel were at the 7-Eleven at 835 E. 100 North for most of the day. However, they were cleared before 5:45 p.m.

In a Facebook posting, Nephi police say they were notified of a “deceased male found within his semi truck.”

The truck was parked in the east parking lot of the store, according to the posting.

Due to the death being unattended, Nephi police say an investigation is being conducted with the help of the State Bureau of Investigations and the Utah State Crime Lab.

While the investigation is ongoing, police say there appears to be no signs of foul play involved. Additionally, police also say there is no threat to the public.

