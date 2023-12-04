On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Power pole fire in Clearfield leave many in the dark

Dec 3, 2023, 7:37 PM | Updated: 7:41 pm

A Clearfield City police truck is in the snow...

FILE: A transformer blew Sunday causing a power pole fire in Clearfield. (Clearfield City Police Department)

(Clearfield City Police Department)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


KSLTV.com

CLEARFIELD — The North Davis Fire District says a transformer blew on one of the main lines in Clearfield on Sunday causing a pole fire.

Chief Youngberg, of the North Davis Fire District, tells KSL TV that because it’s a main line power has to be rerouted before the power can be turned off, allowing fire crews to put water on the fire.

Youngberg says the fire was still smoldering as of 7 p.m. Sunday. However, there is no threat to any structures.

Youngberg also says there a few road closures , but it’s not having a big impact because it’s on backroads.

According to Youngberg, there is no estimated time of having the fire out because they are waiting on having the power rerouted, which can be pretty time consuming.

Rocky Mountain Power is reporting that there is more than 2,000 customers without service in the Clearfield area, and power isn’t expected to be restored until 1 a.m. Monday morning.

