Jordan Love Leads Packers To Win Over Chiefs On Sunday Night Football

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah State Aggies quarterback Jordan Love played lights out for the third straight game and led the Green Bay Packers to a win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football.

Jordan Love leads Packers to SNF victory

The Packers hosted the Chiefs at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin on Sunday, December 3.

Love helped the Packers pick up their third consecutive victory with a three-touchdown performance on Sunday Night Football.

The former Aggie helped Green Bay strike first by completing a one-yard strike to Ben Sims to cap the Packers’ opening drive of the game. The Love-Sims connection gave Green Bay an early 7-0 lead with 7:13 left in the first quarter.

Following a field goal by the Chiefs, Love led the Packers down the field in the second quarter and hit Christian Watson for a nine-yard touchdown to stretch Green Bay’s lead to double-digits. Love’s second touchdown toss pushed the Packers’ lead to 14-3 with 10:39 to go in the first half.

After the halftime break, the Chiefs trimmed the Packers’ lead to 14-12 before Love & Co. went back to work. With 5:23 left in the third quarter, the former USU standout connected with Watson again, this time for a 12-yard touchdown to give the Packers a 21-12 lead.

Kansas City scored another touchdown in the fourth quarter. However, the Packers hit a pair of field goals in the quarter and shut down Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City offense in the final minute to secure the victory.

Love ended the game 25/36 passing for 267 yards and three touchdowns. He posted a rating of 118.6. Love also ran the ball twice for a total of 10 yards.

Love entered the night having thrown for 2,599 yards, 19 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions through the first 12 weeks.

Jordan Love in his last 3 games: 🟢 857 passing yards

🟢 8 TDs

🟢 0 INTs Have the @packers found their next franchise QB? pic.twitter.com/KI2K6o47cw — NFL (@NFL) December 4, 2023

With the win, the Packers improved their record to 6-6 this season.

Green Bay’s next game is on the road against the New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ABC/ESPN+.

About Jordan Love

Prior to his time in the league, the Bakersfield, California native played at USU from 2016-19. During his time with the Aggies, Love threw for 8,600 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 29 interceptions with a completion rate of 61 percent.

In 2020, the Packers traded up to select Love with the No. 26 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Since then, Love has played sparingly while backing up Rodgers. During Love’s first two seasons in Green Bay, the young quarterback watched Rodgers win back-to-back NFL MVP awards.

Love was inactive for every game of his rookie campaign. However, in 2021 and 2022, the signal-caller saw his first playing time, including a start against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Although Love’s in-game experience has been limited, he’s shown flashes of the potential that made him a first-round pick. He, like Rodgers with Brett Favre, had the chance to sit behind an all-time great and watch how the quarterback position is played at the highest level. Love patiently waited for his opportunity to start.

In April, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets. Green Bay also inked Love to a new deal. The former Aggie signed a contract extension that keeps him tied to the Packers for the next two seasons. The new deal let Green Bay keep Love an additional season without having to pick up the fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

Now as QB1, the Packers have the chance to see Love as a starter without Rodgers in Green Bay. The opportunity will allow Green Bay to evaluate Love in a greater role before deciding on a longer-term deal.

Prior to the 2023 season, Love had thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, and three interceptions with a 60.2 percent completion rate in 10 games played.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on Threads (@kyleirelandksl), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl). and X (@kyleireland).

