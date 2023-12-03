On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
BYU Football WR Dom Henry Set To Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

Dec 3, 2023, 10:06 PM

PROVO, Utah – An underclassman wide receiver from the BYU football program has eyes set on the NCAA Transfer Portal.

Dom Henry, a preferred walk-on pass catcher from St. Augustine, Florida, announced he would enter the portal.

Dom Henry was with BYU football for two years

Henry shared a farewell post on X.

“I’d first like to give thanks to God for the many blessings he has given me throughout my life.

“Thank you to Coach Fesi (Sitake) and Coach Kalani (Sitake) for believing in my talents and giving me the opportunity to play at BYU. I am beyond grateful for my teammates and the lifelong relationships I have made. And a big thank you to cougar nation for always showing love.

“With that being said, I will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.”

Henry was part of the BYU football program for two seasons. Earlier this year, he was one of the standouts in spring ball. But once BYU added veteran help from the portal post-spring, Henry fell out of the top-six rotation at receiver.

He had a few moments in fall camp where he made big plays. During a 105-play scrimmage last August, he received high praise from QB Kedon Slovis for a touchdown grab.

During his prep career, Henry emerged as one of the most productive receivers in the Sunshine State. In his senior year, he had 1,591 receiving yards.

First offensive player to leave

Henry becomes the fourth player to declare his intention to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal publicly. He’s the first player on BYU’s offense to move on.

The NCAA Transfer Portal window for FBS football athletes begins on December 4 and runs through January 2, 2024.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

