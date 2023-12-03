Former BYU, Utah, Utah State Players Shine During NFL’s Week 13

SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 13th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.

#LocalsInTheNFL Week 13 Recap

Former Utah Utes

Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

The former Utah defensive back had four tackles and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Utah tight end and the Bills had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (4-8)

The former Utah defensive back and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-5)

The former Utah linebacker and the Rams suffered a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (6-6)

The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)

The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and one fumble lost in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)

The former Utah kicker was 4/4 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Matt Gay is good from 46. pic.twitter.com/XcnMiwKWqW — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2023

Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)

The former Utah running back had 19 carries for 51 yards and two receptions for six yards in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)

The former Utah linebacker and the Jaguars play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4.

Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-7)

The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and two tackles for loss in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (9-3)

The former Utah punter punted twice with an average of 47.5 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: Bye Week

Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah safety had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Washington’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: Bye Week

Practice Squad

Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-10) Next Game: Bye Week

Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6) Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-10) Next Game: Bye Week

Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (6-6) Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-8) Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9) Next Game: Bye Week



Former BYU Cougars

Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)

The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs suffered a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-6)

The former BYU running back had eight carries for 26 yards in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)

The former BYU linebacker and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-5)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former BYU defensive back and the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, 27-19.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)

The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans, 31-28.

Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)

The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers beat the New England Patriots, 6-0.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns. Nacua also had two carries for 34 yards.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-7)

The former BYU quarterback had 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions. Hill was also 0/2 passing, had two receptions for 15 yards, and had one tackle.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-7)

The former BYU running back had five carries for 10 yards and one reception for six yards in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-8)

The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New York’s 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.

Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (9-3)

The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Practice Squad

Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-4) Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-7) Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-7) Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8) Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+



Injured Reserve

Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-11) Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (9-3) Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ESPN

Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-9) Next Game: Bye Week



Former Utah State Aggies

Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (4-8)

The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)

The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-6)

The former Utah State quarterback was 25/36 passing for three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Love also ran the ball twice for 10 yards.

Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+

Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)

The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-6)

The former Utah State linebacker had 14 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Seattle’s 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30.

Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)

The former Utah State wide receiver had two carries for seven yards and one reception for four yards in Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Thompkins also returned three punts for 21 yards.

Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)

The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

Next Game: Bye Week

Practice Squad

Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-11) Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX



Former Weber State Wildcats

Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-6)

The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (6-6)

The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns.

Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-7)

The former Weber State wide receiver was inactive for New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.

Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The former Weber State offensive lineman was inactive for Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV

Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds

Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)

The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (4-8)

The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Former High School Standouts

Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-6)

The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.

Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (4-8)

The former Orem standout and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-6)

The former Bingham standout and the Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4.

Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-5)

The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (9-3)

The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the New Orleans Saints, 33-28.

Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX

Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (7-4)

The former Bingham standout was inactive for Houston’s 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos.

Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS

Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-7)

The former Herriman standout and the Raiders had a bye week in Week 13.

Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX

Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-7)

The former Orem standout had three tackles in Los Angeles’ 6-0 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-7)

The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 6-0 win over the New England Patriots.

Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS

Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-5)

The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 59 yards and one reception for a four-yard loss in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video

Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)

Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-6) Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Injured Reserve

Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (9-3) Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX



Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

