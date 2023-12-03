Former BYU, Utah, Utah State Players Shine During NFL’s Week 13
Dec 3, 2023, 10:10 PM
SALT LAKE CITY – Here is how the players and coaches with ties to the state of Utah performed during the 13th week of the 2023 NFL regular season.
#LocalsInTheNFL Week 13 Recap
Former Utah Utes
Brian Johnson – Offensive Coordinator – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
The former Utah quarterback and the Eagles suffered a 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Clark Phillips III – Cornerback – Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
The former Utah defensive back had four tackles and one tackle for loss in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Huntley – Quarterback – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former Utah quarterback and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Marcus Williams – Safety – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former Utah defensive back and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Kincaid – Tight End – Buffalo Bills (6-6)
The former Utah tight end and the Bills had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylon Johnson – Cornerback – Chicago Bears (4-8)
The former Utah defensive back and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Mohamoud Diabate – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-5)
The former Utah linebacker and the Rams suffered a 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Garett Bolles – Offensive Lineman – Denver Broncos (6-6)
The former Utah offensive lineman and the Broncos suffered a 22-17 loss to the Houston Texans.
Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Julian Blackmon – Safety – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
The former Utah defensive back had seven total tackles, six solo tackles, one fumble recovery, and one fumble lost in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Matt Gay – Kicker – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
The former Utah kicker was 4/4 on field goals and 1/1 on PATs in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Matt Gay is good from 46. pic.twitter.com/XcnMiwKWqW
— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) December 3, 2023
Zack Moss – Running Back – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
The former Utah running back had 19 carries for 51 yards and two receptions for six yards in Indianapolis’ 31-28 win over the Tennessee Titans.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Devin Lloyd – Linebacker – Jacksonville Jaguars (8-3)
The former Utah linebacker and the Jaguars play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4.
Next Game: @ Cleveland Browns on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Nephi Sewell – Linebacker – New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The former Utah linebacker had eight total tackles, five solo tackles, and two tackles for loss in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Britain Covey – Wide Receiver – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
The former Utah wide receiver returned one punt for no gain in Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Mitch Wishnowsky – Punter – San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
The former Utah punter punted twice with an average of 47.5 yards per kick in San Francisco’s 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Cody Barton – Linebacker – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah linebacker had 11 total tackles and five solo tackles in Washington’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: Bye Week
Terrell Burgess – Safety – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah safety had three total tackles and two solo tackles in Washington’s 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: Bye Week
Practice Squad
- Jackson Barton – Offensive Lineman – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Cole Fotheringham – Tight End – Las Vegas Raiders (5-6)
- Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Leki Fotu – Defensive Tackle – Arizona Cardinals (3-10)
- Next Game: Bye Week
- Tim Patrick – Wide Receiver – Denver Broncos (6-6)
- Next Game: @ Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Bradlee Anae – Defensive Lineman – New York Jets (4-8)
- Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
- Braeden Daniels – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Former BYU Cougars
Andy Reid – Head Coach – Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
The former BYU offensive lineman and graduate assistant led the Chiefs suffered a 27-19 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.
Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Allgeier – Running Back – Atlanta Falcons (6-6)
The former BYU running back had eight carries for 26 yards in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Kyle Van Noy – Linebacker – Baltimore Ravens (9-3)
The former BYU linebacker and the Ravens had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Sione Takitaki – Linebacker – Cleveland Browns (7-5)
The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles and one solo tackle in Cleveland’s 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Zayne Anderson – Safety – Green Bay Packers (6-6)
The former BYU defensive back and the Packers beat the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football, 27-19.
Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Blake Freeland – Offensive Lineman – Indianapolis Colts (7-5)
The former BYU offensive lineman and the Colts beat the Tennessee Titans, 31-28.
Next Game: @ Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Michael Davis – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
The former BYU defensive back and the Chargers beat the New England Patriots, 6-0.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Puka Nacua – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
The former BYU wide receiver had four receptions for 105 yards and a touchdown in Los Angeles’ 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns. Nacua also had two carries for 34 yards.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jaren Hall – Quarterback – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
The former BYU quarterback and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Khyris Tonga – Defensive Tackle – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
The former BYU defensive lineman and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Taysom Hill – Quarterback – New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The former BYU quarterback had 13 carries for 59 yards and a touchdown in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions. Hill was also 0/2 passing, had two receptions for 15 yards, and had one tackle.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Taysom Touchdown for the sixth time this season. 😤#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #DETvsNO #Saints #BYUFOOTBALL https://t.co/RFVtl65GqK
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 3, 2023
Jamaal Williams – Running Back – New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The former BYU running back had five carries for 10 yards and one reception for six yards in New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Zach Wilson – Quarterback – New York Jets (4-8)
The former BYU quarterback was inactive for New York’s 13-8 loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
Next Game: vs. Houston Texans on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Fred Warner – Linebacker – San Francisco 49ers (9-3)
The former BYU linebacker had four total tackles, three solo tackles, and a quarterback hit in San Francisco’s 42-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.
Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Practice Squad
- Matt Bushman – Tight End – Kansas City Chiefs (8-4)
- Next Game: vs. Buffalo Bills on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Chris Wilcox – Cornerback – Los Angeles Chargers (5-7)
- Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
- Daniel Sorensen – Safety – New Orleans Saints (5-7)
- Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Kaleb Hayes – Cornerback – New York Giants (4-8)
- Next Game: vs. Green Bay Packers on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
Injured Reserve
- Brady Christensen – Offensive Lineman – Carolina Panthers (1-11)
- Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
- Chris Brooks – Running Back – Miami Dolphins (9-3)
- Next Game: vs. Tennessee Titans on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ESPN
- Dax Milne – Wide Receiver – Washington Commanders (4-9)
- Next Game: Bye Week
Former Utah State Aggies
Patrick Scales – Long Snapper – Chicago Bears (4-8)
The former Utah State long snapper and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jalen Davis – Cornerback – Cincinnati Bengals (5-6)
The former Utah State defensive back and the Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4.
Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Jordan Love – Quarterback – Green Bay Packers (6-6)
The former Utah State quarterback was 25/36 passing for three touchdowns in Green Bay’s 27-19 win over the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Love also ran the ball twice for 10 yards.
Next Game: @ New York Giants on Monday, December 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on ABC/ESPN+
.@packers fans are Love-ing their QB1. 💚💛💪#LocalsInTheNFL #NFL #SNF #KCvsGB #GoPackGo #AggiesAllTheWay https://t.co/Yv5XSCJ9Jh
— KSL Sports (@kslsports) December 4, 2023
Nick Vigil – Linebacker – Minnesota Vikings (6-6)
The former Utah State linebacker and the Vikings had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: @ Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Bobby Wagner – Linebacker – Seattle Seahawks (6-6)
The former Utah State linebacker had 14 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and a tackle for loss in Seattle’s 41-35 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, November 30.
Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Deven Thompkins – Wide Receiver – Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7)
The former Utah State wide receiver had two carries for seven yards and one reception for four yards in Tampa Bay’s 21-18 win over the Carolina Panthers. Thompkins also returned three punts for 21 yards.
Next Game: @ Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Tyler Larsen – Offensive Lineman – Washington Commanders (4-9)
The former Utah State offensive lineman and the Commanders suffered a 45-15 loss to the Miami Dolphins.
Next Game: Bye Week
Practice Squad
- Derek Wright – Wide Receiver – Carolina Panthers (1-11)
- Next Game: @ New Orleans Saints on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former Weber State Wildcats
Taron Johnson – Cornerback – Buffalo Bills (6-6)
The former Weber State defensive back and the Bills had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: @ Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jonah Williams – Defensive End – Los Angeles Rams (6-6)
The former Weber State defensive lineman had three total tackles and one solo tackle in Los Angeles’ 36-19 win over the Cleveland Browns.
Next Game: @ Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Rashid Shaheed – Wide Receiver – New Orleans Saints (5-7)
The former Weber State wide receiver was inactive for New Orleans’ 33-28 loss to the Detroit Lions.
Next Game: vs. Carolina Panthers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Sua Opeta – Offensive Lineman – Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)
The former Weber State offensive lineman was inactive for Philadelphia’s 42-19 loss to the San Francisco 49ers.
Next Game: @ Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, December 10 at 6:20 p.m. (MT) on KSL 5 TV
Former Southern Utah Thunderbirds
Miles Killebrew – Safety – Pittsburgh Steelers (7-5)
The former Southern Utah defensive back had two tackles in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Braxton Jones – Offensive Lineman – Chicago Bears (4-8)
The former Southern Utah offensive lineman and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Former High School Standouts
Kaden Elliss – Linebacker – Atlanta Falcons (Judge Memorial/Idaho) (6-6)
The former Judge Memorial standout had six total tackles and five solo tackles in Atlanta’s 13-8 win over the New York Jets.
Next Game: vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Noah Sewell – Linebacker – Chicago Bears (Orem/Oregon) (4-8)
The former Orem standout and the Bears had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Detroit Lions on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Jay Tufele – Defensive Tackle – Cincinnati Bengals (Bingham/USC) (5-6)
The former Bingham standout and the Bengals play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Monday, December 4.
Next Game: vs. Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Siaki Ika – Defensive Tackle – Cleveland Browns (East/Baylor) (7-5)
The former East standout was inactive for Cleveland’s 36-19 loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Next Game: vs. Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Penei Sewell – Offensive Lineman – Detroit Lions (Desert Hills/Oregon) (9-3)
The former Desert Hills standout and the Lions beat the New Orleans Saints, 33-28.
Next Game: @ Chicago Bears on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on FOX
Dalton Schultz – Tight End – Houston Texans (Bingham/Stanford) (7-4)
The former Bingham standout was inactive for Houston’s 22-17 win over the Denver Broncos.
Next Game: @ New York Jets on Sunday, December 10 at 11 a.m. (MT) on CBS
Andre James – Offensive Lineman – Las Vegas Raiders (Herriman/UCLA) (5-7)
The former Herriman standout and the Raiders had a bye week in Week 13.
Next Game: vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Alohi Gilman – Safety – Los Angeles Chargers (Orem/Notre Dame) (5-7)
The former Orem standout had three tackles in Los Angeles’ 6-0 win over the New England Patriots.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Simi Fehoko – Wide Receiver – Los Angeles Chargers (Brighton/Stanford) (5-7)
The former Orem standout was inactive for Los Angeles’ 6-0 win over the New England Patriots.
Next Game: vs. Denver Broncos on Sunday, December 10 at 2:25 p.m. (MT) on CBS
Jaylen Warren – Running Back – Pittsburgh Steelers (East/Snow/Oklahoma State) (7-5)
The former East and Snow College standout had nine carries for 59 yards and one reception for a four-yard loss in Pittsburgh’s 24-10 loss to the Arizona Cardinals.
Next Game: vs. New England Patriots on Thursday, December 7 at 6:15 p.m. (MT) on Prime Video
Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP)
- Bryan Mone – Defensive Tackle – Seattle Seahawks (Highland/Michigan) (6-6)
- Next Game: @ San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
Injured Reserve
- Cameron Latu – Tight End – San Francisco 49ers (Olympus/Alabama) (9-3)
- Next Game: vs. Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, December 10 at 2:05 p.m. (MT) on FOX
