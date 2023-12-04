On the Site:
Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Depth Of League On Display Again

Dec 4, 2023, 12:30 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Big 12 basketball features six undefeated teams. That’s more than any other league in college basketball.

The Big 12 again shows why it should be viewed as the top league in America.

This week is another opportunity to prove that as the conference rounds out the battle with the Big East. Big 12 holds a 4-3 edge with four games remaining, three of which are in Big 12 venues.

The remaining lone road game is juicy as Texas travels to Milwaukee to face old Longhorn head coach Shaka Smart and the Marquette Golden Eagles.

Then there are intriguing non-conference rivalry matchups taking place this week. BYU travels to future Big 12 foe Utah, Kansas hosts old Big 8 rival Missouri, and undefeated Cincinnati makes the crosstown trip to face Xavier.

The top of Big 12 basketball holds steady this week. But the upcoming should give us more intel on these teams with only one month remaining until Big 12 basketball play begins.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Week Five Edition

Take a look at the week five Big 12 basketball power rankings.

1. Kansas (7-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last Week

  • Kansas 71, Eastern Illinois 63
  • Kansas 69, UConn 65 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: vs. UMKC
  • Saturday, December 9: vs. Missouri

What a win last Friday inside Allen Fieldhouse against UConn. The Huskies were rolling through non-conference opponents, and some wondered if that would happen again after KU’s lackluster performance against Eastern Illinois. It wasn’t happening in front of the rocking crowd in Lawrence.

KJ Adams delivered in a big way for Kansas and did it with a heavy heart. Adams’ mother, Yvonne, passed away from her battle with cancer. He played in the game and scored 18 points, leading Bill Self to call him “a stud” after the win.

2. Houston (8-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last Week

  • Houston 66, Xavier 60 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 6: vs. Rice
  • Saturday, December 9: vs. Jackson State

LJ Cryer shined in a road win at Xavier, knocking down five threes and scoring 23 points.

3. Baylor (8-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last Week

  • Baylor 108, Nicholls State 70
  • Baylor 91, Northwestern State 40

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: vs. Seton Hall (Big 12-Big East Battle)

The freshman sensation that is Yves Missi continues to thrive. He had a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds in 18 minutes of action against Northwestern State.

4. Texas (6-1, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last Week

  • Texas 77, Texas State 58

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 6: at Marquette (Big 12-Big East Battle)

Things got dicey for Texas against Texas State last week. The Longhorns were down 42-39, then they reeled off a 17-2 run to pull away. UCF transfer Ithiel Horton, since moving out of the starting lineup, has been a double-digit scorer in all four games off the bench.

5. BYU (7-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last Week

  • BYU 85, Fresno State 56

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: vs. Evansville
  • Saturday, December 9: at Utah

BYU continues to crush its opponents. The defense has exceeded everyone’s expectations and they continue to light it up from three. BYU continues to find different players to step up with big performances.

6. Oklahoma (7-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last Week

  • Oklahoma 107, Arkansas Pine Bluff 86

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: vs. Providence (Big 12-Big East Battle)
  • Saturday, December 9: vs. Arkansas (Tulsa, Oklahoma)

Oklahoma’s win against Arkansas Pine Bluff was an excellent setting as the Sooners played in old McCasland Field House in a “student-only game.” A total of 3,124 students were in attendance as OU remains unbeaten.

7. Iowa State (6-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last Week

  • Iowa State 99, DePaul 80 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Thursday, December 7: vs. Iowa
  • Sunday, December 10: vs. Prairie View A&M

Iowa State started slow against DePaul but then reeled off a 23-2 run in the second half to run away with a blowout win. Sophomore guard Tamin Lipsey earned his first career triple-double with 15 points, 10 assists, and 10 rebounds.

8. Cincinnati (7-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10 (Up 2)

Last Week

  • Cincinnati 86, Howard 81 (Overtime)
  • Cincinnati 99, Florida Gulf Coast 62

This Week

  • Saturday, December 9: at Xavier

True road games are always challenging in college basketball. Cincinnati found that out as they were challenged against Howard but found a way to avoid the upset in overtime.

One of the top reserves for the Bearcats, Simas Lukosius, had a freak accident where he was hit by a car while walking. According to reports, he didn’t suffer any major injuries, but he missed Sunday’s game against Florida Gulf Coast.

9. TCU (7-0, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • TCU 101, Houston Christian 64
  • TCU 84, Georgetown 83 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Saturday, December 9: vs. Clemson (Toronto)

TCU’s toughest test of the season resulted in an epic game-winner at the buzzer at Georgetown. But it came amidst controversy. Emmanuel Miller buried a three on the run, and his foot appeared on the out-of-bounds line.

The basket counted because officials didn’t call Miller stepping out of bounds in live action. He got the ball off in time, keeping TCU’s undefeated record intact.

10. Texas Tech (5-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9 (Down 1)

Last Week

  • Butler 103, Texas Tech 95 (Overtime)

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 6: vs. Nebraska Omaha

Chance McMillian’s performance with 8-of-10 from three came in an overtime loss at Butler.

11. Kansas State (6-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last Week

  • K-State 88, Oral Roberts 78 (Overtime)
  • K-State 75, North Alabama 74 (Overtime)

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: vs. Villanova (Big 12-Big East Battle)
  • Saturday, December 9: at LSU

It was a rough week for Kansas State despite coming away with two victories. Both were home wins against buy-game opponents in overtime. In the last outing against North Alabama, the Lions looked ready to pull off the upset as they had a 63-58 lead with a minute to go. Star guard Tylor Perry sent the game into overtime with a three and the Wildcats squeaked by in the extra session.

12. Oklahoma State (3-4, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last Week

  • Creighton 79, Oklahoma State 65 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Tuesday, December 5: at Southern Illinois
  • Sunday, December 10: vs. Tulsa (Oklahoma City)

13. UCF (5-2, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last Week

  • UCF 72, Lipscomb 57

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 6: vs. Jacksonville
  • Sunday, December 10: vs. Ole Miss

14. West Virginia (3-4, 0-0 Big 12)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last Week

  • St. John’s 79, West Virginia 73 (Big 12-Big East Battle)

This Week

  • Wednesday, December 6: vs. Pitt
  • Saturday, December 9: vs. Drexel

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Depth Of League On Display Again