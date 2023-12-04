On the Site:
2024 Utah Football Transfer Portal Tracker

Dec 4, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – As the 2023 college football season comes to a close for Utah, it’s time to take tabs of who is coming and going through the program with our 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker.

Utah’s last season in the Pac-12 Conference had a bunch of promise but didn’t go quite as planned for the Utes mostly due to an onslaught of injuries. Still, using a bunch of second, third, and sometimes fourth stringers and lower, Utah finished with a winning record in what turned out to be one of the better renditions of the Conference of Champions from top-to-bottom.

The Utes now have an amazing opportunity to set the tone as they work to transition to the Big 12 Conference. Some of the work has already been done with Utah receiving news that quarterback Cam Rising, cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn, and linebacker Levani Damuni plan to return in 2024. There should be others who will make similar announcements as time goes on.

There will also be players who decide to transfer out of the program as well as into it- both looking for new opportunities. This process can get wild on occasion which is why you can track the comings and goings here.

Some Important NCAA Transfer Portal Dates

  • The first NCAA Transfer Portal slot opens up on December 4, 2023, and will close January 3, 2024.
  •  The second NCAA Transfer Portal slot will open up on May 1, 2024, and will close May 15, 2024.

Who Is Transferring Out Of Utah Football In 2024? (Updated 12/4/23)

Who Is Transferring Into Utah Football In 2024? (Updated 12/4/23)

(No transfer portal commits for Utah as of this posting.)

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

