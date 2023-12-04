Democrat Rep. Brian King announces run for governor

SALT LAKE CITY — Democrat Rep. Brian King has announced he is running for governor of Utah.

King represents part of Salt Lake City in the Utah House of Representatives, having been elected to the Legislature in 2008, and served as House Minority Leader from 2015 to 2023.

#Breaking #UTPOL Dem. Rep. Brian King, @KingForUtah is running for Governor, he confirms to me.@KSL5TV is his first interview. "You aren’t alone in feeling that no party speaks for your priorities and values. I'm running for governor to offer an alternative," he said. pic.twitter.com/3WG8nUUyJ3 — Lindsay Aerts (@LindsayOnAir) December 4, 2023

“You’re not alone in feeling like your party has abandoned you. You aren’t alone in feeling that no party speaks for your priorities and values. I’m running for governor to offer an alternative – a government that prioritizes the public good over personal interests, delivering results, not rhetoric, and a culture of courage and character, not contention – for the better.”

King said his roots in Utah run deep as he is a descendant of Hyrum Smith, brother of Joseph Smith, the first President of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He has served as a Latter-day Saint bishop and said he fights to get mental health coverage for families as a practicing attorney.

King’s campaign said Gov. Spencer Cox and the Utah Legislature have passed legislation and governed in a way that disrespects the individual rights and freedoms of Utahns in recent years. “We deserve a governor who is accountable to the people of this great state, not their political party – a governor that will stop government overreach, respect personal liberties, and lead with courage,” King said. “We need a governor who will stand up for our Constitution and our people. I’m the person to do that.”

King lives in Salt Lake City with his wife, Ann. He has four daughters, three stepchildren and three grandchildren.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.