Northwestern Head Coach David Braun Admires Utah Football Model

SALT LAKE CITY – The stage is set for Utah and Northwestern to face-off in the Las Vegas Bowl, and Wildcat head coach David Braun had some great things to say about Kyle Whittingham and the Utes.

Braun was thrown into a particularly sticky situation with Northwestern earlier in the year as longtime head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired over a hazing scandal that grabbed headlines over the summer.

The Wildcat’s defensive coordinator turned head coach was tasked with getting the team through some major turmoil in 2023 which he has done quite successfully.

In his bowl game announcement press conference, Braun said that what Whittingham has built and implemented at Utah is a model he admires.

David Braun’s Experience With Utah Football During Professional Development

Braun revealed he’s been able to observe the Utes up-close and personal in the past during a professional development opportunity he had.

As for facing Utah, Braun noted from his experience he expects the competition to be a great challenge for his program.

“It’ll be a tremendous challenge,” Braun said. “I don’t think Coach Whittingham knows this, but I’ll commonly use the Utah program model as one I admire.”

Braun said he hasn’t watched much of Utah this year but was certain the Utes will give the Wildcats their best shot.

“Haven’t had much of an opportunity to watch much of them,” Braun said. “But the one thing I can say is, you know you’re going to get a team that plays complementary football, a team that plays physical football.”

Braun Recalls Running Into Whittingham At 2009 Sugar Bowl

Braun later recalled a time he saw Whittingham as the Utes were preparing to take on Alabama in the 2009 Sugar Bowl.

“I remember that game vividly,” Braun said. “I remember as a young coach, walking the halls at a GAs coaching convention, and being like, ‘Hey, that’s Coach Whittingham.’”

