On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Utah Quarterback Bryson Barnes Hits NCCA Transfer Portal

Dec 4, 2023, 9:32 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will be hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2024 season.

Barnes joined the Utah program in 2020 as a walk-on out of Milford, Utah and has since risen to notoriety in the college football world.

The signal caller made his first appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game after starter Cam Rising went out with concussion-symptoms. Barnes wasted little time giving the Utes a chance against Ohio State hitting tight end Dalton Kincaid with the game-tying touchdown pass. Unfortunately, the Utes came up a field goal short.

More About Bryson Barnes

Utah football opened up their 2023 season hosting the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes were unfortunately without starter Cam Rising who was recovering from an ACL tear earlier in the year against Penn State at the Rose Bowl.

In Barnes’ second career start, he wasted little time letting everyone know Utah would be ok under his leadership dropping back and launching a 70-yard touchdown pass to receiver Money Parks in his first play of the game.

From there Barnes posted impressive wins over USC in Los Angeles and a complete beatdown of ASU at home.

Obviously, not every game went Barnes’ way in 2023 with significant losses to Oregon and Arizona, but he was key in helping the Utes to an 8-4 regular season record.

Barnes finished his 2023 season with 134 completed passes for 1,517 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on XInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Basketball Almost Nation’s No. 1 Team In First NCAA NET Rankings

BYU is soaring in the NET rankings.

4 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Everything You Need To Know

Updates and analysis from all of the Transfer Portal activity for BYU football.

57 minutes ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Geography Gives Utah State Built-In Advantage For Potato Bowl

A little over four hours drive along I-84 East and 20 days separate Utah State from its fourth appearance in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. 

1 hour ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Northwestern Head Coach David Braun Admires Utah Football Model

Northwestern head coach David Braun had some great things to say about Kyle Whittingham and the Utes ahead of a Las Vegas Bowl matchup.

2 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

2024 Utah Football Transfer Portal Tracker

It's time to take tabs of who is coming and going through the Utah football program with our 2024 NCAA Transfer Portal Tracker.

3 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Big 12 Basketball Power Rankings: Depth Of League On Display Again

The depth in Big 12 basketball continues to be a strength for the league.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah Quarterback Bryson Barnes Hits NCCA Transfer Portal