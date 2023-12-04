Utah Quarterback Bryson Barnes Hits NCCA Transfer Portal

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes will be hitting the NCAA Transfer Portal for the 2024 season.

Barnes joined the Utah program in 2020 as a walk-on out of Milford, Utah and has since risen to notoriety in the college football world.

The signal caller made his first appearance in the 2022 Rose Bowl Game after starter Cam Rising went out with concussion-symptoms. Barnes wasted little time giving the Utes a chance against Ohio State hitting tight end Dalton Kincaid with the game-tying touchdown pass. Unfortunately, the Utes came up a field goal short.

More About Bryson Barnes

Utah football opened up their 2023 season hosting the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Utes were unfortunately without starter Cam Rising who was recovering from an ACL tear earlier in the year against Penn State at the Rose Bowl.

In Barnes’ second career start, he wasted little time letting everyone know Utah would be ok under his leadership dropping back and launching a 70-yard touchdown pass to receiver Money Parks in his first play of the game.

From there Barnes posted impressive wins over USC in Los Angeles and a complete beatdown of ASU at home.

Obviously, not every game went Barnes’ way in 2023 with significant losses to Oregon and Arizona, but he was key in helping the Utes to an 8-4 regular season record.

Barnes finished his 2023 season with 134 completed passes for 1,517 yards, 12 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

