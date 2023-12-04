On the Site:
NATIONAL NEWS

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Dec 4, 2023, 11:11 AM | Updated: 11:19 am

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


DALLAS (AP) — Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

Officers responding to the home Sunday afternoon in the far southeast area of the city found that five people had been shot. Three adults died at the scene; the 1-year-old boy and 15-year-old were taken to a hospital, where the 1-year-old died and the teen was in stable condition.

Police said Sunday that a suspect was not in custody but that it was believed to be an isolated incident. There were no updates to release Monday morning, police said.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office has identified those killed as Logan De La Cruz, 1; Vanessa De La Cruz, 20; Karina Lopez, 33; and Jose Lopez, 50.

 

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home