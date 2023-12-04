BYU Football Transfer Portal Tracker: Everything You Need To Know

PROVO, Utah – The Transfer Portal window has opened up for NCAA fall athletes.

That means player movement will run wild, and BYU football is expected to be in the thick of it all.

Key Transfer Portal Dates

The transfer portal window runs from December 4th until January 2nd, 2024.

Remember that players who have earned their undergraduate degree can enter the Transfer Portal at any time outside of the portal windows.

For undergraduate athletes, they have to adhere to the designated portal window dates to enter.

Also, players get a one-time waiver as an undergraduate athlete to play immediately. If they are making a second undergraduate transfer, they will have to sit out the 2024 season unless given a waiver by the NCAA. Graduate transfers are eligible immediately.

BYU football is coming off a challenging year in 2023. The Cougars finished their first season as a member of the Big 12 Conference with a 5-7 overall record, 2-7 in league play. BYU’s wins over conference foes were against last-place Cincinnati and 6-6 Texas Tech.

Last year, BYU pieced together a transfer portal class that ranked No. 20 nationally in the 247Sports Team Portal rankings.

Keep checking here for updates throughout the month and analysis on all the moves involving BYU football.

Which BYU football players are entering the Transfer Portal?

Analysis (As of December 4, 2023): The Daley brothers are the most notable entries so far for BYU. Michael Daley left the team in October, so that has been expected for months. John Henry stayed around until mid-November before publicly announcing his intention to enter the portal this past weekend.

Dom Henry was a receiver who had the potential to be a two-deep performer but never cracked into the rotation. Austin Riggs was an excellent long snapper for BYU, but his brother, Dalton, remains in the program and is set to take over the starter duties in 2024.

Who has BYU landed commitments from in the portal?

Sam Vander Haar, Punter (Pitt) Immediate transfer | Three Years of eligibility remaining



Analysis (As of December 4, 2023): BYU is expected to lose All-Big 12 punter Ryan Rehkow. Rehkow has been at BYU for the past four seasons and recently accepted an invitation to the East-West Shrine Game. So, adding a punter was necessary this offseason.

BYU picked up a commitment from Sam Vander Haar, a punter from Australia. He played one season at Pitt (2022) before entering the Transfer Portal last May. Vander Haar didn’t play in 2023. He will compete with BYU walk-on Landon Rehkow for the starting punter job next season.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

