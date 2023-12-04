3 charged with stealing luggage from Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — Three Salt Lake County residents have been charged with stealing baggage from baggage carousels at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

Leticia Marie Torres, 42, of Salt Lake City, and 42-year-old Brianna Marie Taylor, of Midvale, were charged in one indictment while Charles Masters, 31, of West Valley City, was charged in a separate indictment.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah, Torres and Taylor are accused of stealing pieces of baggage in January 2022 with the intent to keep them for their personal use. Prosecutors say the two used multiple stolen credit cards belonging to one of the victims for one year.

Masters allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of baggage with the intent to keep them for his personal use. A federal grand jury in Salt Lake City returned an indictment against Masters, who is charged with five counts of theft of baggage from interstate shipment.

Torres and Taylor are both charged with theft of baggage from interstate shipment, illegal transactions with an access device, and aggravated identity theft.

Salt Lake City police gave the following tips as travelers enter the holiday and ski season in the Beehive State:

Place irreplaceable or high-value items in your carry-on baggage (Note: Passengers must know which items are required to be checked or prohibited from being checked or brought onto an aircraft).

Reconsider purchasing luxury-branded luggage as this could be an allure to potential thieves.

Make your checked luggage distinctive using stickers, tape, ribbon or consider purchasing a brightly colored suitcase.

Keep a record of what you pack and take a photo of your belongings and your luggage. Photos can be helpful during a police investigation and for insurance purposes.

After landing, avoid unnecessary delays and head to the baggage pick-up area immediately so your bag is not left unattended when on the baggage carousel.

Ensure your bag is clearly labeled with your contact information. For privacy reasons, an address is not necessary, but a name and phone number should be included.

If you believe someone has stolen your luggage, be sure to file a police report and file reports with the airline and TSA.

Report anything suspicious to an airport/airline official or airport police.