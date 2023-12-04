Mash Unit: Utah State Looks To Get Healthy Before Starting Potato Bowl Prep

LOGAN, Utah – A battered and beleaguered Utah State team has almost three weeks of rest before strapping the pads back on in preparation for Georgia State and the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

With USU coaches out on the recruiting trail at the moment, bowl preparations aren’t expected to begin in earnest until the middle of December. That gives the Aggies at least 20 days between the 44-41, bowl-clinching win at New Mexico and stepping back on the practice field.

“Gotta get healthy,” Anderson said following the bowl announcement. “We were beat up pretty good. There are still a lot of guys who are going to be kind of day-to-day leading into the game.”

“The guys will lift and run… on their own this week. I would anticipate we would start our prep itself for Georgia State as we get close to the 14th or 15th. Between now and then, get them healthy. Let them run and throw, and really work on their cardio. Get their bodies feeling better so we can go into that week trying to be as healthy as possible.”

Third-string QB Levi Williams got the nod under center against New Mexico after senior Cooper Legas (shoulder) and freshman McCae Hillstead (ankle) were injured in a blowout loss to Boise State the previous week. Williams made the most of the opportunity, but Anderson said he hopes to have more clarity on the quarterback room once practice resumes.

“We still don’t know yet on Coop. Still don’t know on McCae.”

Anderson said that the injury to Legas’ right arm makes his return more complicated.

“With that being a throwing shoulder, there’s a lot more involved there. It’s going to be day-to-day and see how he looks later in the week.”

The Aggies (6-6, 4-4) are scheduled to face the Georgia State Panthers (6-6, 3-5) for the first time in the 27th edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on December 23. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. (MT).

