BYU Basketball Continues To Climb AP Top 25 Poll

Dec 4, 2023, 11:14 AM

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball jumped a handful of spots in the AP Top 25 rankings for week five.

Last week, the Cougars entered the rankings at No. 19. After one game the past week, another dominant win over Fresno State, BYU moved up five spots to No. 14.

It’s the first time since March 9th, 2020, that BYU is ranked No. 14 in the AP Top 25. Over the history of the BYU program, the Cougars are 11-1 all-time in games as the nation’s No. 14 ranked team. They are 200-73 all-time in games when ranked as a Top 25 team.

BYU is 7-0 to open up the 2023-24 campaign. It’s the best start from a BYU team since the 2010-11 squad, led by Jimmer Fredette, that began 10-0.

BYU will put its undefeated season on the line twice this week. On Tuesday night, they begin the week with a home tilt against 7-1 Evansville in the Marriott Center.

Then, on Saturday, BYU travels north to take on rival Utah in the Huntsman Center. It will be the first true road game for BYU this season. Utah is 5-2 overall and led by 7-foot center Branden Carlson.

The national attention continues to build for BYU. Earlier Monday, the NCAA released its initial NET rankings, and BYU was ranked No. 2 in those metrics.

BYU is one of six teams from the Big 12 Conference ranked in this week’s AP Top 25 poll. What’s also notable for the Cougars is that San Diego State, a team BYU defeated at home on November 10, is back in the poll at No. 25.

College Basketball AP Top 25

Week of December 4, 2023

1. Arizona (7-0)

2. Kansas (7-1)

3. Houston (8-0)

4. Purdue (7-1)

5. UConn (7-1)

6. Baylor (8-0)

7. Gonzaga (6-1)

8. Marquette (6-2)

9. North Carolina (7-1)

10. Creighton (7-1)

11. Florida Atlantic (7-1)

12. Texas (6-1)

13. Colorado State (8-0)

14. BYU (7-0)

15. Miami (6-1)

16. Kentucky (6-2)

17. Tennessee (4-3)

18. James Madison (8-0)

19. Oklahoma (7-0)

20. Illinois (6-1)

21. Texas A&M (6-2)

22. Duke (5-3)

23. Wisconsin (6-2)

24. Clemson (7-0)

25. San Diego State (7-1)

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

