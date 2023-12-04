On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Utah Women's Basketball Star Gianna Kneepkens Out For Season

Dec 4, 2023, 11:53 AM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – It was the news everyone feared, Utah women’s basketball star Gianna Kneepkens will miss the remainder of the year with a season-ending injury.

Late in the fourth quarter against BYU last Saturday, Kneepkens dropped to the floor on a no-contact play and needed assistance to get off the court.

ESPN’s Holly Rowe was the first to report the news of Kneepkens’ season-ending injury.

The Utes do have depth to work with, but it’s never easy being without the kind of impact player Kneepkens has been from the jump for a Utah team on the rise.

What Lynne Roberts Said About Gianna Kneepkens After The BYU Game

After Kneepkens was helped off the court and into the locker room on Saturday, Utah head coach Lynne Roberts said her star player was on her way for x-rays and that the team was hoping for the best.

“She is going to go get an x-ray,” Roberts said in post-game. “Hopefully it is nothing.”

Roberts then went on to explain the area of concern for Kneepkens as well as what she means to the Utes. Obviously, as of today we know that the injury was serious and Kneepkens will not be available moving forward into the season.

“It was like foot or ankle,” Roberts said. “She just kind of rolled it and it scared her. We’ll see. I do think, obviously, G is a huge part of our team and that is a significant loss if that happens, but I believe in our team and our depth. That’s why you have depth. Hopefully we get Issy Palmer back soon. We’ll be alright. It’s part of sports. It’s part of it, so, Lord willing, hopefully she’s ok.”

What Utah Loses In Production From Gianna Kneepkens Moving Forward

The Utah Utes guard only played in seven games in the 2023-24 season and certainly made her presence known.

Kneepkens averaged 24.9 minutes per game, 17.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, four assists, and 2.1 steals. The talented guard out of Minnesota was shooting at 68.2% from the field and 58.5% from the three before her year came to an abrupt end.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

