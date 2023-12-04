On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Utah Women's Basketball Moves Up In AP Top 25

Dec 4, 2023, 12:18 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Utes women’s basketball team moved up in the latest AP Top 25 after handling business against Carroll College and BYU last week.

The Utes continue to be in solid position with plenty of opportunities to gradually move back up the AP Top 25 ranks in the future.

Utah is joined by five other conference mates in the latest AP Poll – UCLA, Colorado, Stanford, USC, and Washington State, setting up what will likely be another great year of women’s hoops in the last year of the Pac-12.

Utah ended the 2022-23 season as the 8th team in the AP Poll after coming off of a Pac-12 title and a Sweet 16 appearance where they lost to the eventual champion LSU Tigers.

The Utes look to improve and make even more noise in 2024 appearing to be off to a good start based on where they continue to reside within the AP Top 25 early in the season.

Where Does Utah Women’s Basketball Rank In The AP Top 25?

Utah started the year ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP Top 25 Poll.

The Utes moved up to No. 4 after dominant performances against Mississippi Valley State and South Carolina State but dropped down to No. 10 after their first loss of the season to a ranked Baylor team.

Utah bounced back in road with a trip up to Alaska for the Great Alaska Shootout where they posted triple-digit scores in both nights they competed. 

Utah came back home the following week and posted a 98-34 win over Merrimack, but instead of moving up, the Utes dropped two more spots to No. 12.

This week, Utah is up one spot, to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25.

Utah will be on the road this week to take on St. Joseph’s on Thursday, December 7 and then face No. 1 South Carolina on Sunday, December 10.

Women’s Hoops AP Top 25 (12/4/23)

  1. South Carolina
  2. UCLA
  3. North Carolina State
  4. Iowa
  5. Texas
  6. USC
  7. LSU
  8. Colorado
  9. Stanford
  10. Baylor
  11. Utah
  12. Ohio State
  13. Kansas State
  14. Notre Dame
  15. Virginia Tech
  16. Indiana
  17. UConn
  18. Louisville
  19. Marquette
  20. Florida State
  21. Washington State
  22. Creighton
  23. Gonzaga
  24. North Carolina
  25. Penn State

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

