On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

AP

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families

Dec 4, 2023, 3:52 PM

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property ...

Law enforcement officers, right, stand near armored and tactical vehicles, center, near a property on Meadow Road, in Bowdoin, Maine, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023. Hundreds of police and FBI agents continued searching for Robert Card, an Army reservist authorities say fatally shot a number of people at a bowling alley and a bar Wednesday. On Monday, Dec. 4, 2023, Maine announced it would offer free college tuition to Lewiston victims and families. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine’s public university system is offering free tuition to family members of those who died and to those who were injured in the deadliest mass shooting in state history, officials said Wednesday.

The Lewiston Strong Tuition Waiver program covers more than 80 people. It also creates a fund that the public can donate to that will cover other post-secondary educational expenses. The Oct. 25 shootings left 18 people dead after a gunman opened fire at a bowling alley and a restaurant.

The program was announced by Gov. Janet Mills, University of Maine System Chancellor Dannel Malloy and trustees. It expanded on a call from Mills to create a scholarship fund for people affected by the shootings.

“Through their boundless generosity, Maine people are demonstrating that our state will stand by those who were injured and the families of those who were killed in the months, years and decades to come,” said Mills, a Democrat.

The people covered by the program include spouses and biological, adopted and step-children of the 18 people killed, officials said. Officials also said the 31 Maine residents who were injured in the shootings will also be covered.

In-state tuition and fees in the University of Maine System average around $10,200 this academic year.

KSL 5 TV Live

AP

FILE - Office of Management and Budget director Shalanda Young speaks about the possible government...

Zeke Miller, AP White House Correspondent

White House warns funding for Ukraine is running out

The Biden administration is sending Congress an urgent warning about the need to approve tens of billions of dollars in military and economic assistance to Ukraine.

1 hour ago

Police lights...

Associated Press

Idaho officers kill man who fired at authorities during traffic stop, state police say

A 34-year-old man was shot by police and died at the scene in eastern Idaho, Idaho State police say,

2 hours ago

FILE - OxyContin pills are arranged for a photo at a pharmacy in Montpelier, Vt., Feb. 19, 2013. Pu...

MARK SHERMAN Associated Press

Supreme Court wrestles with OxyContin maker’s bankruptcy deal, with billions of dollars at stake

The Supreme Court is wrestling with a nationwide settlement with OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma that would shield members of the Sackler family who own the company from civil lawsuits over the toll of opioids.

6 hours ago

FILE PHOTO...

Associated Press

4 killed, including a 1-year-old boy, in a shooting at a Dallas home

Four people, including a 1-year-old boy, were killed and a 15-year-old girl was injured in a shooting at a Dallas home, police said.

7 hours ago

A U.S. military CV-22 Osprey takes off from Iwakuni base, Yamaguchi prefecture, western Japan, on J...

Mari Yamaguchi

Divers have found wreckage, 5 remains from Osprey aircraft that crashed off Japan, US Air Force says

The U.S. Air Force says divers have discovered wreckage and the remains of five crew members from a U.S. Air Force Osprey aircraft that crashed last week off southwestern Japan.

12 hours ago

FILE - Beyonce appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. Beyoncé ...

Lindsey Bahr, Associated Press

Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ is No. 1 at the box office with $21 million debut

Beyoncé's concert picture, “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” opened in first place with $21 million in North American ticket sales, according to estimates from AMC Theatres Sunday.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Maine offers free university tuition to Lewiston shooting victims, families