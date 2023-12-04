On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Los Angeles man charged with murder in fatal shootings of 3 sleeping homeless men, DA says

Dec 4, 2023, 4:22 PM

Jerrid Joseph Powell, suspected of shooting to death three men, is expected to appear in court Mond...

Jerrid Joseph Powell, suspected of shooting to death three men, is expected to appear in court Monday over another alleged killing. (Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, handout, AP)

(Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, handout, AP)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY SARA SMART AND ELIZABETH WOLFE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —  A suspect has been charged in the Los Angeles shooting deaths of three homeless men and one other person at his home in San Dimas, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced Monday.

Jerrid Joseph Powell has been charged with four counts of murder, one count of residential robbery and one count of being a felon with a firearm. He also faces special circumstances including multiple murders and murder in the course of a robbery, according to a news release from the DA’s office.

[Previous update, published at 12:41 p.m.]

A Los Angeles man suspected of shooting to death three men last week as they slept — alone and unhoused — in the city is expected to appear in court Monday over another alleged killing.

Jerrid Joseph Powell, 33, was arrested Wednesday in connection with the fatal shooting of a man during a robbery in nearby San Dimas. Investigators using surveillance technology then linked him to the killings that same week of the three men in Los Angeles, the city’s Police Chief Michel Moore said.

Powell is due in court at 8:30 a.m. (11:30 a.m. ET). He is in detention pending the filing of criminal charges, police said in a news release Saturday.

The killings targeted some of the city’s most vulnerable residents as police believe the suspect walked up to the men and shot them as they slept on sidewalks or in alleys – one near Skid Row – in Los Angeles, home to one of the nation’s largest homeless populations. The spree prompted the city to deploy hundreds of workers and partners late last week to warn unhoused residents a killer was still on the loose.

The first killing happened around 3 a.m. Sunday, November 26, in an alley; the second occurred the next day shortly before 5 a.m.; and a third person was killed Wednesday around 2:30 a.m. The victims were two Hispanic men, ages 37 and 52, and a 62-year-old Black man, according to police.

Investigators have yet to identify a motive.

Powell was arrested Wednesday evening after the Beverly Hills Police Department conducted a vehicle stop and found he was driving a car connected to the killing Tuesday of Nicholas Simbolon, 42, in San Dimas, about 28 miles east of Los Angeles, police said.

Powell is accused of following Simbolon to his home, robbing the father of two inside his garage and fatally shooting him, according to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department. Officials do not believe Powell had any prior connection to Simbolon.

The vehicle used by the suspect in Simbolon’s killing is believed to be the same used in the killings of the three men in Los Angeles, and a firearm found inside the car has been connected to the three shootings using ballistic evidence, police said.

Authorities said Powell’s arrest was possible due to Beverly Hills’ automatic vehicle license plate scanners, a form of sophisticated policing technology that civil liberties advocates such as the ACLU have long warned poses privacy concerns. But “if we did not enter that plate into the system, this individual that we believe is responsible for at least four murders may have been out there and reoffended,” Los Angeles Sheriff Robert Luna said in a news conference Saturday, acknowledging criticism of the technology.

As authorities were still searching Friday for a suspect, Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ office deployed more than 400 people from city departments, housing service providers and other regional agencies to warn unhoused people of the threat.

The mayor urged residents not to sleep alone on the city’s streets: “Seek shelter, seek services, stay together, seek support.”

“This is a killer who is preying on the unhoused,” Bass warned.

People experiencing homelessness in the city already face dangerous conditions every day, she said, noting four to five unhoused people die each day due to a range of causes, including violence.

California spent $17.5 billion between 2018 and 2022 trying to alleviate homelessness. The efforts included moving more than 1,300 unsheltered Los Angeles residents from the streets to motels. But during that same four-year time frame, the state’s homeless population grew.

Still, “the problem would be so much worse, absent these interventions,” said Jason Elliott, senior adviser on homelessness to Gov. Gavin Newsom. “And that’s not what people want to hear. I get it, we get it.”

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Families and friends of hostages held in Gaza call for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to...

MJ Lee and Alex Marquardt, CNN

Fate of American hostages up in the air with little prospect of stalled hostage talks resuming soon

The negotiations over the release of additional hostages from Gaza that broke down early Friday appear highly unlikely to resume any time soon, multiple senior administration officials told CNN.

3 hours ago

Two fully decorated Hobbit Holes at New Zealand attraction Hobbiton have opened to the public for t...

Francesca Street, CNN

Now you can visit a real-life ‘Hobbit Hole’ in New Zealand

Now, two fully decorated Hobbit Holes have opened to the public for the first time.

8 hours ago

The lucky family will also work in Santa's post office, helping elves sort the 30,000 letters he re...

Emmy Abbassi

Treat your elf to a stay in Santa Claus’ cabin this Christmas season

Airbnb is inviting one lucky family to spend three nights at Santa’s cabin in Rovaniemi, Finland, where they’ll get the chance to experience the magic of Christmas in a winter wonderland.

9 hours ago

The USS Carney shot down two Houthi drones headed in the ship’s direction in the southern Red Sea...

Haley Britzky and Hamdi Alkhshali, CNN

USS Carney shoots down drones, responds to ballistic missile attack on commercial vessel

The USS Carney shot down two Houthi drones headed in the ship’s direction in the southern Red Sea on Sunday and responded to a distress call from a civilian commercial vessel that was fired upon by a ballistic missile, a US defense official said.

1 day ago

People walk past advertised Black Friday discount signs at the Macy's retail store inside the Queen...

Sergio Padilla, CNN

While Black Friday and Cyber Monday did well, Giving Tuesday lagged

Americans seemed more willing to spend money on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but less willing to donate money on Giving Tuesday.

1 day ago

Alaska Air (ALK) on Sunday announced it will buy rival Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion. (R...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Alaska Air to buy Hawaiian Airlines for $1.9 billion

Alaska Air (ALK) on Sunday announced it will buy rival Hawaiian Airlines (HA) for $1.9 billion.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Los Angeles man charged with murder in fatal shootings of 3 sleeping homeless men, DA says