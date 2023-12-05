On the Site:
OUTDOORS & RECREATION

BASE jumper hauled from 200 foot cliff face after landing incorrectly near Moab

Dec 4, 2023, 5:46 PM

Search and rescue crews lifting the man to the top of the cliff. (Grand County Sheriff's Search and Rescue)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

MOAB, Grand County — A 33-year-old man needed rescuing after a BASE-jumping accident near Moab on Nov. 29.

According to the Grand County EMS Facebook page, first responders were dispatched to the BASE-jumping accident along Kane Springs Road at approximately 5:05 p.m.

“(The) male had attempted a jump from Welshman’s exit point and landed short on a flat ledge surrounded by a steep angle, rocky slope rising from the creek bed,” the Facebook post stated.

A Classic Air shuttled first responders to the man’s location, where they could treat his injuries and figure out the best way to remove him from the area.

According to Grand County EMS, first responders decided to haul the man up the 210-foot cliff face in a litter using a high-angle rope rescue technique. After the man was on top of the cliff, he was transported to a hospital by the Classic Air helicopter.

Grand County EMS, Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue, and Classic Air Medical responded to this rescue.

