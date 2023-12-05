Last week’s high-speed crash has neighbors trying to sort things out

SALT LAKE CITY — Neighbors are still picking up the pieces from a high-speed crash last Thursday that caused extensive property damage in Salt Lake City’s East Liberty Park neighborhood.

The path of destruction includes two vehicles completely destroyed and damage to four properties. Now, residences are dealing with the headache of figuring out who is responsible for paying for all the damage.

Property owner reacts

Homeowner Cathy Brady has been in her home in the area of 1700 S. 800 East for 20 years.

“I love this street,” she said. “And I love my neighbors.”

However, her quiet little neighborhood was rocked by an unexpected crash.

“Heard this crash that was unbelievable,” Brady said. “So, I come out and see debris on my porch. And then I noticed my car smashed up against my porch. This was all in increments because you had to take it all in.”

According to Salt Lake City Police, a 30-year-old man was driving at a high-rate of speed. Police say he was traveling northbound on 800 East when he lost control of his vehicle near Logan Avenue.

“It was just like a bomb hit us,” Brady said. “It was like a tornado came through here.”

According to police, the driver ploughed through the front yard of four neighboring homes on the west side of 800 East, barely missing the homes.

The driver clipped the front part of a white Hyundai, damaged two fences before smashing into Brady’s vehicle, which was parked in her driveway.

It came to a stop

Eventually, the vehicle flipped as it came to a stop on a decades old tree, and just a few feet from another neighbor’s home.

“It’s been pointed out because he hit my car,” Brady said. “It changed his trajectory. So, it didn’t go forward and do damage to my neighbor’s house.”

Police say the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be rescued by emergency personnel. The man was then transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Neighbors say the man was in a renter car.

As for Brady, she’s left without a car and her yard is littered with tiny fragments of glass. Still, she says things could have been worse as she was out in her driveway just moments before the incident.

Police say they are still investigating the incident.

“It’s a very concerning crash,” said Sgt. Mark Wian with SLCPD. “We’ve got excessive speed here and also looking into whether impairment played a factor into the crash. We need to make sure that we are doing aa thorough investigation so that we can hold this person accountable.”

Additionally, police say if anyone has a doorbell camera footage of the speeding vehicle, they are asked to reach out to SLCPD at 801-799-3000.